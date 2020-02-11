ORLANDO, Fla. — A former guardian for the elderly and incapacitated who was accused of filing ‘‘do not resuscitate’’ orders without her clients’ permission has been arrested in Florida on felony charges.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said local authorities arrested Rebecca Fierle-Santoian in a county northwest of Orlando late Monday on charges of aggravated abuse of an elderly person and neglect of an elderly person.

The agency said in a news release that its staff started an investigation into Fierle-Santoian following the death of a 74-year-old man under her guardianship in Tampa. Fierle-Santoian obtained an order to cap the man’s feeding tube, ignoring doctors who told her this would likely cause his death. The man had requested that he continue receiving nutrition through the feeding tube, the agency said.