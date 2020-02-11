BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tennessee hillside collapsed, roads were flooded, and rivers were rising across the Southeast on Tuesday after a day of heavy rains that once again threatened a Mississippi lake where a dam previously was in danger of failing.

The National Weather Service said minor to moderate flooding was expected from central Mississippi to north Georgia following downpours. The Tennessee River was predicted to crest about 7 feet above flood level at Perryville, Tenn., on Sunday.

Near Great Smoky Mountains National Park in eastern Tennessee, tons of rock and soil slid off a 70-foot-high hillside and blocked the northbound side of a US 441 spur linking the tourist towns of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, the National Park Service said.