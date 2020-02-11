MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The mayor of Miami Beach wants the last call for alcohol to be a little bit earlier for spring break.

Mayor Dan Gelber wants alcohol sales to end at 2 a.m. in the South Beach entertainment district for 17 days in March. It’s 5 a.m. now across the city.

The Miami Herald reports the proposal will come before the city commission Wednesday for a preliminary vote. It could then be finalized at a Feb. 26 commission meeting.