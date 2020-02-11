In the summer of 2011, the indictment said, some of the Sarah Lawrence students moved with Ray into a one-bedroom apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where he continued to exploit them.

Over time, using threats and coercion, he persuaded the young adults he first met at the school, Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, to confess to crimes they had not committed and then extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from them, prosecutors said.

NEW YORK — Lawrence V. Ray showed up at his daughter’s elite college, in a New York City suburb, in late 2010, shortly after being released from prison, and moved into her dormitory. He started doing “therapy sessions” with her roommates, convincing them he could help with their problems.

He eventually compelled some of them to work without pay on his family property in North Carolina, and he threatened others with knives. He forced one young woman into prostitution, taking nearly everything she made from selling sex to strangers, the prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, Ray, 60, was charged in a federal indictment in Manhattan with conspiracy, extortion, sex trafficking, forced labor, and related charges. For eight years, through 2018, the indictment said, Ray “subjected his victims to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse.”

“For the better part of the last 10 years, Ray has continued to mentally and physically torture his victims,” William F. Sweeney Jr., head of the FBI office in New York, said at a news conference Tuesday.

The charges depict Ray as a man who exploited his victims, initially college sophomores, like a cult leader, learning intimate details of their private lives and their mental health struggles under the pretense of helping them.

He alienated several of the young adults from their parents, convincing them that they were “‘broken’ and in need of fixing,” the indictment said.

Ray “exploited that vulnerable time in these victims’ lives through a course of conduct that shocks the conscience,” Berman said.

Ray was also accused of laundering about $1 million he obtained from his victims, the indictment said. He was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in New Jersey.

The investigation that led to the charges against Ray was prompted by an article in New York magazine in April titled “The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence,” a law enforcement official said.

Ray played a central role in the state and federal prosecutions of the disgraced former police commissioner of New York, Bernard B. Kerik, and previously acted as an informant for the FBI, law enforcement officials said.

Ray was best man at Kerik’s wedding and paid for much of the event. Weeks later, Kerik recommended Ray for a $100,000-a-year job with a New Jersey-based construction firm with tens of millions of dollars in city contracts, law enforcement officials said.

In the New York magazine article, Kerik was quoted as saying: “Larry Ray is a psychotic con man who has victimized every friend he’s ever had. It’s been close to 20 years since I last heard from him, yet his reign of terror continues.”

Sarah Lawrence said in a statement that the school had just learned of Ray’s indictment and called the charges “serious, wide-ranging, disturbing and upsetting.” The school said it would cooperate with investigators if asked.

The school also said that after the New York magazine article was published last year, the school undertook an investigation into the accusations of Ray’s activities on the campus in 2011, but “did not substantiate those specific claims.”