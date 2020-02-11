With that, Susan Williams realized that her child was not ‘‘an extreme tomboy’’ or going through ‘‘a phase.’’ Wyatt, as he asked to be called, was transgender, and his letter would lead Williams to leave their church and launch an advocacy campaign that has made cherry-red South Dakota the unlikely epicenter of a transgender uprising on the American Great Plains.

‘‘Mom, I love you so much,’’ the letter began. ‘‘Ever since I was two, I felt different. I am a boy in a girl’s body. I can’t live this way.’’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — She was raised an evangelical Christian, a pastor’s daughter who attended an evangelical college and became a children’s ministry director. Then, after years of Sunday services and Wednesday night Bible programs, her 10-year-old wrote her an eight-page letter.

On Monday, nearly 100 LGBTQ youths and their parents, along with dozens of other demonstrators, poured into the tiny Capitol in Pierre to protest a bill that sought to criminalize some treatments of transgender youths.

With at least nine other states considering similar bills, South Dakota was the first to pass the legislation in its House, putting the state at the forefront of a polarizing national conversation over transgender rights and state government’s place in personal decisions.

After an emotional two-hour hearing, the bill failed in a Senate committee on Monday in a 5-to-2 vote.

Republican state Senator Deb Soholt, chairwoman of the committee, said she voted against the bill because ‘‘to leapfrog over parents is wrong. No government should be in the middle of that.’’

In an effort to save the bill, its sponsor, state Representative Fred Deutsch, a Republican, put forward a last-minute amendment that removed criminal penalties for doctors who offer hormone blockers, hormones, and surgery for transgender children. But it would allow minors to sue later in life if they regretted the decision.

‘‘All I was doing was trying to protect vulnerable children from mutilation and criminal acts,’’ Deutsch said. ‘‘The amendment gets the state out of the doctor-patient relationship and puts doctors on notice.’’

Deutsch’s effort has been met by a vocal alliance of trans youths, parents, and advocates whose personal stories of struggle with identity won over enough Republican lawmakers to put the legislation in peril.

Even Republican Governor Kristi Noem has said she ‘‘has concerns with the bill.’’

‘‘Folks are also seeing trans people for the first time in South Dakota,’’ said Samson Mettler, a 22-year-old transgender man who is on the board of Williams’s nonprofit organization, the Transformation Project. ‘‘Even though the transgender movement has a way to go, especially in red states, if you have met and listened to a transgender person, it’s a lot harder to hate them.’’

Outside the Capitol, South Dakota activists were backed by representatives from organizations such as the ACLU of South Dakota and the National Center for Transgender Equality. South Dakota Native Americans, supporting those known in their own community as ‘‘two spirit,’’ a term for all LGBTQ individuals, participated on horseback, waving pink-and-blue transgender pride flags. Others traveled overnight from Sioux Falls, where the state held its first LGBTQ pride parade in June.

Williams drove through the snowy night so Wyatt could hold his own sign: ‘‘Trans People Do Belong HERE.’’

‘‘We are not going to let this happen, Mom,’’ Wyatt said as they drove to the Capitol. ‘‘I’m really happy to be here protesting.’’

South Dakota has been an incubator for conservative legislation in the past, including the 2016 ‘‘bathroom bill’’ that sought to restrict transgender people to facilities that aligned with their gender assigned at birth. Though that legislation was vetoed by the governor, conservative lawmakers added similar bills to statehouse agendas across the country.

Advocates for transgender youths say hormone blockers save lives in a population suffering from daily discrimination and high rates of suicide. They say Deutsch’s bill uses scare tactics because surgeries are rarely performed for transgender people younger than 18.

Some Republican lawmakers who favor small government worried it would worsen the state’s brain drain of young people and scare away business.

South Dakota’s burgeoning transgender movement has reached Deutsch’s own district, where a middle school student who identified as nonbinary recently died by suicide, police and school district officials confirmed.

Soon after, Amy Rambow, a mother of a transgender son, started Watertown Love, a support group for LGBTQ youths.

‘‘Enough is enough,’’ Rambow said. ‘‘There wasn’t anything to support these kids in the more rural areas.’’