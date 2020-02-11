‘‘The Court is bound by Circuit precedent to find that it lacks authority to oversee the President’s day-to-day compliance with the statutory provisions involved in this case,’’ Jackson wrote of the US Court of the Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Federal courts have ruled that the Presidential Records Act is one of the rare statutes judges cannot review, and that another law, the Federal Records Act, does not specify exactly how agency heads should preserve records, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in a 22-page opinion.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge Monday dismissed a lawsuit brought by historians and watchdog groups to compel the White House to preserve records of President Trump’s calls and meetings with foreign leaders, saying Congress would have to change presidential archiving laws to allow the courts to do so.

However, the judge added, ‘‘This opinion will not address, and should not be interpreted to endorse, the challenged practices; nor does it include any finding that the Executive Office is in compliance with its obligations.’’

Jackson said Congress has the power to ‘‘revisit its decision to accord the executive such unfettered control or to clarify its intentions.’’

The lawsuit was filed in May by three organizations — government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the National Security Archive at George Washington University, and the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations (SHAFR). The groups say the White House was failing to create and save records as required of Trump’s meetings and communications with foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

— WASHINGTON POST

Trump enthusiastic about show’s spoof of MAGA

The 28-second video that appeared Monday on President Trump’s Twitter account was immediately recognizable to fans of Larry David and HBO’s ‘‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’’

It was a scene from the Season 10 premiere in which David’s character de-escalates a confrontation with an angry biker by putting on a ‘‘Make America Great Again’’ hat. Thinking he’s in the presence of a fellow Trump supporter, the biker’s attitude completely changes, and he goes from screaming obscenities at David to giving him a gentle warning.

‘‘TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!’’ the president tweeted alongside the uncensored video, which he pinned to the top of his Twitter profile for increased visibility.

Others were quick to suggest that Trump may have picked the wrong pop culture reference to tout his base. Many noted that the road-rage scene is part of a running gag within the episode intended to mock the distinctive pro-Trump accessory, which David’s character calls ‘‘a great people repellent.’’

‘‘Satire is dead,’’ one Twitter user wrote.

By early Tuesday, the short video had been watched more than 5 million times. Detractors roasted Trump for appearing to miss the joke, with at least one person describing it as ‘‘a spectacular self-own.’’ Others applauded the president’s sense of humor and called the clip ‘‘exquisite.’’

In ‘‘Happy New Year,’’ which first aired Jan. 19, the subject of MAGA hats is brought up during a conversation between David, who plays a fictionalized version of himself, and his best friend, Jeff Greene (portrayed by Jeff Garlin). David gets the idea to sabotage an unwanted lunch date by donning a MAGA hat after Greene goes on a mini-rant about a Trump supporter they both know. ‘‘See him around town with that hat, ‘Make America Great Again,’ ‘‘ Greene says. ‘‘I don’t need that crap. He makes me want to not be anywhere near him.’’

At lunch, the sight of David in a MAGA hat draws dirty looks from diners and sends his companion hustling out of the trendy Los Angeles restaurant. David later uses the red hat to deter a couple from sitting next to him at a sushi bar.

But the hat interactions take a turn when David is faced with the irate biker he almost runs into while driving. David puts the hat on in an attempt to calm the biker, who is screaming expletives — and it works.

‘‘Oh,’’ the biker says in a much quieter voice after he sees David in the hat. ‘‘Just be more careful next time, OK?’’

Then, in case the joke is lost on any viewers, David spells out his reasons for wearing the hat a few minutes later.

‘‘It’s really coming in handy,’’ David says. Greene chimes in, ‘‘Yeah, cause no one’s going to want to be anywhere near you.’’ — WASHINGTON POST