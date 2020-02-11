Asked as he left court if he was thinking of testifying, Weinstein said: “I wanted to.”

As expected, Weinstein chose not to testify, avoiding the risk of having prosecutors grill him on cross-examination. He confirmed the decision after returning to the courtroom from meeting with his lawyers for about a half-hour.

NEW YORK — The defense rested its case Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial without the disgraced Hollywood mogul taking the witness stand, setting the stage for closing arguments in a landmark #MeToo trial punctuated by graphic testimony from six accusers.

Defense lawyer Arthur Aidala added that Weinstein “was ready, willing, able and actually quite anxious to testify and clear his name” but didn’t do so because his lawyers felt prosecutors “failed miserably’’ to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jurors are expected to hear the defense’s closing argument Thursday, followed by the prosecution’s closing Friday. Jury deliberations are slated to start Tuesday. Court is closed Wednesday and Monday for holidays.

By not testifying, Weinstein followed the example of defendants in other high-profile sex crimes cases. They include Bill Cosby, who didn’t take the witness stand either time he was tried for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home. After a mistrial in 2017, a second trial resulted in his conviction.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a different woman in 2006. Other accusers were called as witnesses as part of a prosecution effort to show he has used the same tactics to victimize many women over the years.

Weinstein has maintained any encounters were consensual.

The Associated Press has a policy of not publishing the names of people who allege sexual assault without their consent. It is withholding the name of the woman accusing Weinstein of raping her in 2013 because it isn’t clear if she wishes to be identified publicly.

After the jury left for the day, Weinstein’s lawyers sparred with prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon over her plan to mention in her closing argument that his physical appearance has changed significantly since the time of the alleged assaults.

Weinstein has hobbled into court each day with a walker, parking the device behind the defense table. His lawyers say it’s needed because of recent back surgery, but Illuzzi said it seemed more like a prop put thereto sway jurors’ sympathies.

“It is not a prop! Enough!” Weinstein lawyer Damon Cheronis said.

After more bickering, Judge James Burke said it was fine for Illuzzi to mention Weinstein’s physical changes, but warned: “Leave the walker out of it.”

The defense case mainly relied on the testimony of three witnesses that Weinstein’s lawyers used to try to cast doubt on the accounts on two of the accusers.

Talita Maia, a former roommate of the woman Weinstein is on trial for allegedly raping, told the jury the woman never gave any indication that he victimized her — in fact, she said, the woman spoke highly of him and once called him her “spiritual soulmate.”

Another friend of the woman testified Tuesday that she seemed like “her everyday self” when they met up for breakfast with Weinstein just a short time after she alleges he assaulted her.