COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The federal government is appealing a judge’s decision to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order that allows state and local governments to turn away refugees.

A notice of appeal filed Tuesday by the Justice Department says it is asking the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to review the Jan. 15 ruling by US District Judge Peter Messitte in Maryland.

Messitte said in his 31-page opinion that the order signed by President Trump “flies in the face of clear Congressional intent’’ of the 1980 Refugee Act. Messitte said the process of resettling refugees should continue as it has for nearly 40 years, with resettlement agencies deciding where a person would best thrive.