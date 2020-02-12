Last week, the Post reported that the Secret Service had been charged up to $650 per night for rooms at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., and charged $17,000 a month for a cottage that agents used at Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., club. Trump still owns his companies. These payments show that he has an unprecedented — and largely hidden — business relationship with the US government.

In a letter to the Secret Service, signed by chair Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, and member Representative Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, the committee asks for any records of payments to Trump properties, and copies of any contracts between the Secret Service and Trump clubs.

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday asked the Secret Service to provide a full accounting of its payments to President Trump’s private company after The Washington Post revealed that the Secret Service had been charged up to $650 per night for rooms at Trump clubs.

The letter said those charges ‘‘stand in stark contrast’’ to the Trump Organization’s public statements. Trump’s son, Eric, who runs the company day-to-day, had previously said the company charged government employees at a steep discount.

The Secret Service did not respond to questions about the letter on Wednesday morning.

The Trump Organization has continued to say it charges the government ‘‘at cost,’’ but it has not responded to questions asking how it calculates those costs — or why the actual rates are so much higher than the $50 figure Eric Trump cited.

The committee set a deadline of Feb. 25.

WASHINGTON POST

Woman acquitted of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.— A Florida jury acquitted a Chinese woman Wednesday of trespassing at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort after she testified she didn’t understand a security guard who told her to leave.

However, jurors did find Jing Lu, 56, guilty of resisting a police officer without violence during her Dec. 18 arrest. The incident marked the second time in 2019 that a Chinese national was charged with illicitly entering Trump’s Florida resort.

Prosecutors told jurors that Lu purposely intruded in a “calculated’’ and “planned’’ manner. She has been in custody since her arrest because her visa to remain in the United States has expired.

Prosecutors said she ignored a warning to leave the grounds and returned through a side entrance and continued taking pictures. Mar-a-Lago is now Trump’s official residence, moving there from New York City last year, but he was not in Florida when Lu was arrested.

Lu, testifying through a Mandarin interpreter, said she paid $200 for a Chinese guide to drop her off at various South Florida locations. Security guard Murray Fulton told jurors he used hand gestures to make his warnings clear to her.

Lu’s tour guide then took her to Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue shopping district, where she was stopped by two Palm Beach police officers. They testified that she wouldn’t consent to being questioned and resisted when they tried to handcuff her.

Lu testified that she was scared when the officers approached her, adding that she didn’t know why she was being handcuffed.

Palm Beach County Judge Mark Eissey set Lu’s sentencing for Friday. She faces up to one year in jail on the misdemeanor charge.