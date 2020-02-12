ATLANTA — A crew of Rolls Royce-riding identity thieves who posed as rap industry figures scammed more than $100,000 from some of the South’s most exclusive hotels, prosecutors say.
The group told hotel workers they were with the entertainment firm Roc Nation, and listed the rap group Wu-Tang Clan with at least one of the hotels, according to a criminal complaint filed this week.
The Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta was left with a $45,000 unpaid bill. Representatives of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta told the FBI the group walked away without paying its $39,000 tab.
They had been driving a Roll Royce Phantom rented from A-National Limousine, which reported a loss of nearly $60,000.
Walker Washington and Aaron Barnes-Burpo are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
The scam unraveled at a Fairfield Inn and Suites in Augusta, Ga., after the staff suspected a scam.
associated press