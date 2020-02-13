LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A large rock slide caused a fiery train derailment Thursday morning in eastern Kentucky that briefly trapped two crew members and caused a chemical leak into a river, authorities said.
Two crew members of the CSX train were initially trapped in a flaming locomotive along the river’s edge before climbing out and waiting for firefighters to rescue them by boat. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
There weren’t any other reports of injuries.
CSX said in a statement that the train derailed into the Big Sandy River around 7 a.m. due to a rock slide over the tracks. The derailment happened in the small Pike County community of Draffin, about 160 miles southeast of Lexington, Ky. Video showed a wooded area behind a number of homes ablaze shortly after the derailment occurred.
CSX said the train had 96 cars carrying ethanol and two cars loaded with rocks. It was not clear how many cars derailed and went into the waterway.
One locomotive and an unknown number of cars caught fire.
The blaze was still going nearly four hours later. Kentucky State Police spokesman William Petry said authorities were not sure whether diesel fuel or ethanol was fueling the blaze, but authorities decided to let the fire burn itself out since it did not pose a public safety threat.
