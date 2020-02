■ Correction: Becaue of a reporter’s error, a story on Thursday’s Page One about a US Department of Education investigation into unreported foreign gifts received by Harvard and Yale mischaracterized Boston University’s status. It voluntarily reported $100 million in previously undisclosed gifts. The Globe regrets the error.

The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.