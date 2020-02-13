Over 75 minutes of remarks and questions and answers, Kelly, who left the White House early last year, also defended the news media, questioned Trump’s handling of North Korea, criticized Trump for intervening in a military justice case, and took issue with his descriptions of immigrants, according to accounts in the Atlantic and local news media that were confirmed by a person with knowledge of the event.

Vindman, who raised concerns about a July phone call in which Trump pressed Ukraine’s leader for investigations that could benefit him politically, ‘‘did exactly what we teach them to do,’’ Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, told an audience at the Drew University Forum lecture series in Morristown, N.J.

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly laid bare an array of misgivings Wednesday night about President Trump’s policies and actions, including his ouster of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council aide and impeachment witness.

Trump criticized Kelly on Twitter on Thursday morning, saying the former chief of staff ‘‘misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut.’’

Trump also claimed that Kelly’s ‘‘incredible’’ wife had once told him that Kelly respected him and would only speak well of him in the future. ‘‘Wrong!’’ Trump said.

Kelly has criticized Trump pointedly and repeatedly in private for months but has only said negative things publicly at paid speaking engagements. He has not done a television interview. When Kelly left the White House, he promised Trump he would not write a book while the president was still in office, and Trump signaled in return that he would not attack Kelly.

Kelly was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

Vindman, an expert on Ukraine policy, was escorted out of the White House complex last week following Trump’s acquittal in a Senate impeachment trial, which focused on Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden at a time when US military aid was being withheld.

Vindman, who listened in to Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was right to having notified his superiors after hearing something ‘‘questionable,’’ Kelly told an audience of about 300 at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

‘‘He did exactly what we teach them to do from cradle to grave,’’ Kelly said, according to the account by the Atlantic. ‘‘He went and told his boss what he just heard.’’

During the event, Kelly also took issue with Trump’s repeated characterizations of the media as ‘‘the enemy of the people.’’

‘‘The media, in my view, and I feel very strongly about this, is not the enemy of the people,’’ he said, according to the Morristown Daily Record. ‘‘We need a free media. That said, you have to be careful about what you are watching and reading, because the media has taken sides. So if you only watch Fox News, because it’s reinforcing what you believe, you are not an informed citizen.’’

Kelly also questioned the utility of Trump’s two summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a bid to get the isolated nation to give up its nuclear arms. ‘‘He will never give his nuclear weapons up,’’ Kelly said of Kim. ‘‘President Trump tried — that’s one way to put it. But it didn’t work. I’m an optimist most of the time, but I’m also a realist, and I never did think Kim would do anything other than play us for a while, and he did that fairly effectively.’’