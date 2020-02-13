WASHINGTON — The Library of Congress is getting a $10 million donation from philanthropist David Rubenstein to help fund a five-year renovation project to better engage visitors to its flagship Jefferson Building, Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress, said Wednesday.

The project, which will cost $60 million overall, got underway in September and envisions a modern orientation center where visitors will be able to see, among other things, Thomas Jefferson’s famous library books in a new setting.

Designers also plan to cut a hole in the cement, brick, and iron ceiling of the ground floor and install a 25-foot-wide glass oculus through which visitors can see the building’s ornate dome far above the first-floor reading room.