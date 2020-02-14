Mandy Gunasekara, who pressed for President Trump to exit the Paris climate agreement as the Environmental Protection Agency’s top air policy adviser, is poised to return to the agency as its next chief of staff, according to two individuals briefed on the matter.

Gunasekara left the EPA a year ago to start what she called a ‘‘pro-Trump nonprofit’’ in her home state of Mississippi. As head of the advocacy group Energy 45, she has argued on behalf of the president’s support for fossil fuels and other energy policies, writing that his approach ‘‘has brought both economic prosperity and cleaner air and water.’’