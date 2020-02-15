CAPE CANAVERAL — A cargo ship rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday, carrying candy, and cheese to satisfy the astronauts’ cravings. Northrop Grumman launched its Cygnus capsule from the Virginia seashore. The nearly 4-ton shipment should arrive at the orbiting lab Tuesday. It took three tries over the past week to get the Antares rocket off the pad, with it finally taking flight at 3:21 p.m. — an auspicious 3-2-1. Besides the usual experiments and gear, the capsule holds cheddar and manchego cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables, chocolate and three kinds of gummy candy expressly requested by the three station astronauts: Skittles, Hot Tamales, and Mike and Ike’s. (AP)

New York

14-year-old heldin fatal stabbing

New York police have arrested another teenager in the stabbing death of Tessa Majors, a Barnard College student who died in December after she was mugged in a Manhattan park. New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said Saturday morning that 14-year-old Rashaun Weaver was arrested late Friday in connection with Weaver’s death. ‘‘We are confident that we have the person in custody who stabbed her,’’ Shea said. A grand jury has indicted Weaver on charges of second-degree intentional murder, second-degree felony murder, and robbery. The teen will be tried as an adult, officials said. (Washington Post)

Washington

2 suspected in kidnap attempt

TACOMA — A Washington woman and her teenage daughter are suspected of drugging a new mother after posing as photographers in an elaborate plot to kidnap the mother’s newborn baby, authorities say. Detectives for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department believe the woman wanted to steal a baby to raise as her own, The News Tribune of Tacoma reported Saturday. (AP)