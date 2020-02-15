CAIRO — An Egyptian court Saturday sentenced the brother of a former finance minister to 30 years after his conviction in two separate cases of trafficking antiquities out of the country. The Cairo Criminal Court also fined Raouf Boutros-Ghali, who is an actor, 6 million Egyptian pounds, about $382,000, after he was convicted of smuggling artifacts to Italy. Boutros-Ghali is the brother of former finance minister Yousef Boutros-Ghali and a nephew of former UN Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali. The court also sentenced three others to 15 years in prison and a 1 million Egyptian pound fine each. The cases dates back to 2017 when Italian police seized parcels filled with artifacts from several countries, including antiquities from Egypt. The Egyptian artifacts included five burial masks, 11 vessels, 151 small statues, and thousands of coins from different eras. (AP)

LONDON — Rescuers pulled two male bodies from rough seas off the coast of southeast England and military personnel mobilized to help build flood barriers Saturday as Britain braced for a second straight weekend of stormy weather. The fourth named storm of the season, dubbed Dennis by Britain’s Met Office weather service, prompted widespread travel disruptions and had the potential to cause more damage than last weekend’s Storm Ciara given the already saturated ground in much of the country. The Met Office had 31 flood warnings in place around England, which means flooding was expected over the weekend. Another 26 were issued in Scotland and six in Wales. The storm was expected to deepen late Saturday and on Sunday. The storm could produce winds of up to 98 mph and monster waves above 100 feet, according to the US National Weather Service’s Ocean Prediction Center. (AP)

PARIS — A controversial Russian performance artist who claimed responsibility for releasing sex videos that brought down a candidate for Paris mayor was detained by police Saturday, the prosecutor’s office said. Pyotr Pavlensky was questioned at a police station about a separate case involving “violence with a weapon” on New Year’s Eve, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. The nature of the incident wasn’t immediately clear. The appearance of the sex videos on an Internet site created by Pavlensky pushed the mayoral candidate representing President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party to withdraw from the race Friday, a month before the election. Benjamin Griveaux’s withdrawal sent shock waves through the political establishment. (AP)