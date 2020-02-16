PEARL, Miss. — Water continued to rise and spread in Mississippi on Sunday in what threatened to be one of the most severe floods in decades to hit the central part of the state. Officials warned residents to clear out, because the worst of the flooding was still to come.

“We do not anticipate this situation ending anytime soon,” Governor Tate Reeves said on Sunday morning during a briefing at a state emergency operations center in Pearl, just outside of Jackson. “It will be days before we are out of the woods and the water starts to recede,” he added.

The governor repeated a plea that he and other officials starting making as soon as the gravity of the flooding became clear: “Protect yourself and protect your family.”