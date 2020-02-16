MIDLAND, Va. — A 17-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting his mother and 6-year-old brother in their Virginia home was apprehended after he tried to shoplift hair dye, clothes, and a backpack from a North Carolina department store, police said Sunday.

Levi Norwood was arrested Saturday after employees at a Target in Durham, N.C., found him in the sporting goods section and called police, said Sergeant James Hartman, a spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia.

In the store’s parking lot, investigators found a car Norwood stole in Virginia after killing his mother and brother and wounding his father on Friday evening at their home in Midland, authorities said. Investigators didn’t immediately find any guns in Norwood’s possession, but Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier said the stolen car would be brought back to Virginia and searched for weapons.