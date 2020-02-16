No matter who wins, the president said, ‘‘What matters most is God, family, and country.’’

‘‘My fellow race fans, the Daytona 500 is a legendary display,’’ Trump said to applause as he and Melania Trump welcomed the crowd at the Daytona International Speedway.

The Great American Race became a boisterous campaign stop for President Trump on Sunday as a Daytona 500 infield normally full of flags supporting race-car drivers turned into a sea of banners and other memorabilia supporting Trump’s reelection campaign.

‘‘Rubber will burn, fans will scream, and the great American race will begin,’’ he said, prompting chants of ‘‘USA! USA!’’ from the crowd.

Trump’s motorcade then took a lap around the track as cheers rained down from the grandstands. (The race itself was later delayed by rain.) The president also addressed the drivers on the official radio, saying: ‘‘Have a phenomenal day. Have a great race. Be safe. God bless you. We love you.’’

Trump’s appearance as grand marshal was the first of several events this week for the president as he rallies supporters in a handful of key states. On Wednesday and Thursday, Trump will headline ‘‘Keep America Great’’ rallies in Phoenix and Colorado Springs. Then, on Friday, he will hold a rally in Las Vegas, on the eve of Nevada’s hotly contested Democratic presidential caucuses.

Trump is the second sitting president to attend the Daytona 500; George W. Bush attended the race in 2004.

Ahead of Trump’s arrival, which came more than a week after his acquittal by the Senate this month, support for the president was on full display.

There was a flag reading ‘‘Impeach This’’ and bearing an image of a red, white, and blue middle finger extended. There was a cardboard cutout of Trump side-by-side with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. A few Trump supporters climbed onto the roofs of their vehicles to watch Air Force One cruise overhead.

The president’s visit was a pleasant surprise to a lot of the fans who came earlier in the week in their campers and RVs. Most had plenty of Trump gear already with them.

Washington Post

Trump expected to raise $10m during Florida stop

President Trump mixed reelection business with pleasure during a weekend stop at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, attending a fund-raiser on Saturday evening expected to raise $10 million for his campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The event was believed to be his most expensive fund-raiser ever, with invitations going to donors who gave $580,600 per couple, according to the Washington Post, which obtained an invitation to the event at the Palm Beach estate of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.

Pro-Trump groups have been shattering fund-raising records on the path toward a goal of raising $1 billion this election cycle.

Advocacy groups that have sought campaign finance reform said the Supreme Court paved the way for such fund-raising hauls by striking down in 2014 the limit on the total amount of money an individual could give to all political party committees in a two-year election cycle.

In that 5-4 decision the Supreme Court found that limits on the total amount of money donors can give to all candidates, committees, and political parties were unconstitutional.

Associated Press

Buttigieg counters critics: ‘I’m proud of my marriage’

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg on Sunday pushed back against attacks on his sexuality, days after allies of President Trump questioned whether Americans are ready for a gay candidate who kisses his husband onstage.

‘‘Well, I am in a faithful, loving, committed marriage. I’m proud of my marriage. And I’m proud of my husband,’’ said Buttigieg, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, on ‘‘Fox News Sunday.’’

‘‘And I’m not going to be lectured on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald J. Trump as the moral as well as political leader of the United States,’’ he added. ‘‘America has moved on, and we should have a politics of belonging that welcomes everybody.’’

Buttigieg was referring to attacks by radio host Rush Limbaugh, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump this month. In a recent episode of his radio program, Limbaugh framed his comments as an ostensible analysis of how Democrats feel.

‘‘They’re sitting there, and they’re looking at Mayor Pete — a 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage. And they’re saying, OK, how’s this going to look, a 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband onstage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s going to happen there?’’ Limbaugh said. (Buttigieg is 38.)

Washington Post

Senator repeats coronavirus conspiracy theory

Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas., repeated a fringe theory suggesting that the ongoing spread of a coronavirus is connected to research in the disease-ravaged epicenter of Wuhan, China.

Cotton referenced a laboratory in the city, the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, in an interview on Fox News’ ‘‘Sunday Morning Futures.’’ He said the lab was near a market some scientists initially thought was a starting point for the virus’s spread.

‘‘We don’t know where it originated, and we have to get to the bottom of that,’’ Cotton said. ‘‘We also know that just a few miles away from that food market is China’s only biosafety level 4 super laboratory that researches human infectious diseases.’’

Yet Cotton acknowledged that there is no evidence that the disease originated at the lab. Instead, he suggested it’s necessary to ask Chinese authorities about the possibility, fanning the embers of a conspiracy theory that has been repeatedly debunked by specialists.

Cotton is referring to a well-known lab in Wuhan, a ‘‘Cellular Level Biosafety Level 4’’ facility with a high level of operational security that works on researching dangerous pathogens.

In response to Cotton’s remarks, as well as in previous interviews with The Washington Post, numerous specialists dismissed the possibility the coronavirus may be man-made.

‘‘There’s absolutely nothing in the genome sequence of this virus that indicates the virus was engineered,’’ said Richard Ebright, a professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University. ‘‘The possibility this was a deliberately released bioweapon can be firmly excluded.’’

Washington Post