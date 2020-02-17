POINCIANA, Florida — A Florida SWAT team fatally shot a murder suspect early Monday after investigators say he pulled a gun on them after barricading himself in a house.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said his SWAT team first shot Rudy Arenas, 40, with beanbag guns to knock him down in an attempt to disarm him, but when he retrieved his .22-caliber handgun and pointed it at them, three members fatally shot him.

Judd said Arenas stole the gun Sunday from an acquaintance and then called Orlando Rivera, telling him to come see him as he wanted to show Rivera something. Rivera arrived with his wife, Brenda, pulling up next to Arenas on a suburban street.