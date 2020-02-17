The work culture described by CIA officers more closely resembled comedies like “The Office” or “Silicon Valley” than spy thrillers like “Jack Ryan.” From their cubicles, the programmers sent prank e-mails, taunted colleagues about their physical appearance, and shot each other with Nerf guns and rubber bands, according to trial testimony.

They had the weighty mission of creating the hacking tools used by the CIA to spy on foreign governments and terrorists. If that job description conjures Hollywood images of serious officers in dark suits huddling over clandestine operations, a different picture emerged during a federal trial in Manhattan this month.

Inside a secret government building west of Washington, D.C. — past the armed guards, through the turnstiles and coded locks, into a vaulted office with the highest security clearance — sat the CIA’s team of elite programmers.

The man on trial, Joshua Schulte, is a former CIA computer engineer who is accused of stealing a massive archive of classified documents and giving them to WikiLeaks, the antisecrecy organization. Schulte, 31, has denied the allegations.

WikiLeaks published the information in 2017, the biggest leak of classified CIA documents in the agency’s history.

For the past two weeks, Schulte’s former colleagues and law enforcement officials have taken the stand to explain a thicket of CIA computer networks, guiding jurors through a digital trail that prosecutors say led to Schulte as the leaker. Testimony will resume Tuesday.

The government charges that Schulte stole the documents to retaliate against his managers, who he believed did not take his workplace complaints seriously.

Multiple CIA witnesses — testifying under pseudonyms or with first names only — have described an office culture at odds with the agency’s myth.

“It may surprise some to discover that we are not the gun-toting, globe-trotting, martini-drinking spies frequently portrayed on the silver screen,” the CIA website says, adding that the work of most intelligence officers resembles “any other nine-to-five job in terms of logistics and lifestyle.”

The trial testimony has focused on a corner of the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence, where Schulte worked until his resignation in 2016. Every developer in Schulte’s group, which was predominantly made up of men, had top-secret security clearance, one witness testified.

The group worked on classified projects, writing code that allowed other CIA officers to carry out sophisticated cyber operations and penetrate the computer networks of foreign targets.

Though Schulte’s former co-workers said the office was focused on the national security mission, it was also a breeding ground for pranks and fights. One CIA employee, identified only as Michael, testified that he and Schulte once flicked each other with rubber bands until late at night in the office. The fight escalated, and they wrecked each other’s desks. Then, backed up against a desk, Michael said he hit Schulte.

As his grievances accumulated, prosecutors said, Schulte used a back door in the CIA computer network in April 2016 to access sensitive projects that matched the information WikiLeaks published nearly a year later.

Schulte’s lawyer, Sabrina Shroff, has called him an easy scapegoat for the CIA because he had antagonized so many colleagues there.

A spokesman for the CIA declined to comment.