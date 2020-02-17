But as the criticism swelled, Bloomberg was in Houston introducing a new initiative for his presidential campaign called “Mike for Black America.” Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, whose endorsement Bloomberg had pursued for weeks, delivered an impassioned speech, as did the mayors of Columbia, S.C., and Washington, D.C., both of whom are also helping Bloomberg with his outreach to Blacks.

HOUSTON — It hadn’t even been a full day since a 12-year-old video surfaced of Michael Bloomberg showing him linking the 2008 financial crisis to the end of redlining, a practice that allowed banks to declare low-income, mostly minority neighborhoods off-limits for loans.

Advertisement

“You don’t judge people by the mistakes they have made,” Turner declared. “You judge them by their ability to fess up.”

For the past two months, Bloomberg’s presidential campaign has been lining up endorsements and expanding its reach across the country with an eye toward the moment it knew would come: when Bloomberg, the 78-year-old multibillionaire, would no longer be an afterthought in the race but a prime target, and his long record — including policy stances and decades worth of impolitic and insensitive remarks — would face renewed scrutiny.

That moment is now here: Over the weekend, the concern about Bloomberg’s ascendancy was evident as rival Democrats campaigning in Nevada unleashed a barrage of attacks on the former mayor, including familiar laments that he was trying to buy an election and new criticism aided by resurfaced videos that invoked his past controversies.

Speaking in Las Vegas, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont devoted an entire portion of his speech to Bloomberg, accusing him of supporting “racist policies” like the stop-and-frisk searches of young minority men and attacking him for opposing minimum wage increases in the past.

Joe Biden, the former vice president, said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday: “Sixty billion dollars can buy you a lot of advertising, but it can’t erase your record.” And he appeared relieved that the scrutiny had shifted from him to Bloomberg. “You all are going to start focusing on him like you have on me,” Biden said.

Advertisement

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, is skipping the first four nominating contests, including the Nevada caucuses Saturday, and instead will join the race on Super Tuesday, March 3. The two weeks leading up to those contests figure to be the most intense and trying for him so far — not just because of the attacks that are certain to keep coming but because they will test the resolve and restraint of a candidate who has never displayed much patience when confronted with criticism.

The excavation of Bloomberg’s past has accelerated as the former mayor’s unorthodox candidacy begins to appear more plausible. In just the past week, four different sets of remarks have surfaced dealing with questions of racial discrimination. Within 24 hours alone there were the comments on redlining and a second tape from 2015 in which he unapologetically defends stop-and-frisk policing in New York City’s minority neighborhoods — “Because that’s where all the crime is,” he said — and asserting that it made sense to deploy police to “throw them up against the wall and frisk them.” He apologized for the practice in November, a week before he entered the presidential race.

After each instance he was ready. When news of the stop-and-frisk comments broke, a group of 20 Black faith leaders happened to be at the Bloomberg campaign headquarters for a previously scheduled meeting. They agreed to release a joint statement defending him. The following day, the campaign put out a new batch of endorsements: three members of the Congressional Black Caucus who announced they were supporting Bloomberg for president.

Advertisement

His rivals have spent nearly all of their time and resources battling one another in early-voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire, while Bloomberg has spent hundreds of millions of dollars building up his image with advertising and campaign rallies in states where has had the field largely to himself.

Bloomberg hopes the campaign he has built in less than three months will armor him against these kinds of attacks. Operating in what was essentially a vacuum for so long has allowed him to introduce himself on his own terms to voters who knew little about him.

“There was not a lot of well-defined understanding of Bloomberg outside of ‘He was once mayor of New York and he’s rich,’ ” said Cornell Belcher, a former aide to President Obama who is advising Bloomberg on strategy and polling. “The campaign has done a good job of getting in early and defining him,” Belcher added, while Bloomberg “had all the March states to himself.”

The efforts include both conventional advertising on television, radio, and online along with a novel social media strategy. He has hired some of the biggest meme-makers on the Internet, who are posting what look like real direct messages from Bloomberg (they are not) asking to them to help “make me look cool.”

Advertisement

With Black voters specifically, Bloomberg’s campaign has highlighted parts of his biography that are likely to resonate, like his relationship with Obama. Campaign ads feature Bloomberg’s work to expand My Brother’s Keeper, an initiative by the Obama administration supporting boys and young men of color, and his efforts to reduce gun violence by requiring more scrutiny for arms purchases. The campaign also emphasizes his apology for the stop-and-frisk program.

Bloomberg’s events across the South last week drew large crowds — more than 1,000 people were in attendance at separate events in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn. — and often included large numbers of Blacks. In interviews, many voters were aware that the issue of his record on racial discrimination was in the news. But they also cited the former mayor’s work with Obama and his gun control campaigns. And while his record on policing was a sore spot, some gave him credit for apologizing.

“He came out and apologized and said that’s not the kind of policy I would support as president,” said Sheree Johnson, 35, an educator who attended Bloomberg’s event in Houston. “The Christian in me says to forgive him for that. He acknowledged it. He was wrong.”