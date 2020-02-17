MUNCIE, Ind. — A white professor at an Indiana university who called police to his classroom after a Black student refused to change seats will not be teaching for the remainder of the semester, the school said in a statement.

No formal charges or disciplinary action was immediately taken against Ball State University marketing professor Shaheen Borna, and he continued to teach after the classroom incident Jan. 21, The Star Press reported, despite campus protests.

“The decision is in the best interest of Dr. Borna and the University,” the school said of his suspensionThursday.