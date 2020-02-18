The resolution said the California Legislature “apologizes to all Americans of Japanese ancestry for its past actions in support of the unjust inclusion, removal, and incarceration of Japanese-Americans during World War II, and for its failure to support and defend the civil rights and civil liberties of Japanese-Americans during this period.”

The resolution, introduced by state Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi on Jan. 28, is expected to receive broad support this week from the rest of the Assembly. While many welcomed the measure, the latest step in the United States’ long reckoning with its imprisonment of American citizens during World War II, some Japanese-Americans said it was far overdue.

Nearly 80 years after President Franklin D. Roosevelt authorized the military to move thousands of Japanese-Americans into internment camps, California plans to formally apologize for its role in their detention.

Advertisement

The resolution also states that “given recent national events, it is all the more important to learn from the mistakes of the past and to ensure that such an assault on freedom will never again happen to any community in the United States.”

An estimated 120,000 Japanese-Americans were held in internment camps during World War II after being ordered by the US government to leave their jobs and homes.

The federal government justified the measures as a strategic move to defend the West Coast from spies for Japan, but for decades they have been seen as shortsighted and cruel acts of racism and paranoia.

The resolution by Muratsuchi condemns specific actions taken against Japanese-Americans by legislators in his state.

One year after the attack on Pearl Harbor, lawmakers in California approved a resolution that questioned the loyalty of Japanese-Americans and residents who held dual citizenships. The resolution also called on the state’s personnel board to fire any state employees “who may be proved disloyal to the United States of America in this present war.”

Advertisement

David Inoue, executive director of the Japanese American Citizens League, agreed the resolution was long overdue.

“We’re very grateful this is being done,” he said. “California was at the forefront of many of the discriminatory policies that led up to the incarceration.”

Inoue said the resolution felt especially relevant at a time when the Trump administration is introducing policies that target immigrants and people from Muslim-majority countries.

“It’s history repeating itself,” he said.