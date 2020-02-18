Church leaders voted at a meeting in Nashville to remove Ranchland Heights Baptist Church in Midland, Texas, from the denomination “because of its employment of a lifetime registered sex offender as pastor,” a spokesman for the denomination’s executive committee, Jon Wilke, said in an e-mail.

The move is the first significant action from the Southern Baptists after recent promises to improve the handling of sexual abuse allegations in churches.

The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the United States, on Tuesday expelled one of its churches for employing a pastor who is a registered sex offender.

The pastor, Phillip Rutledge, was convicted in 2003 of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 11 and 12, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s website, which lists him as registered for life as a sex offender.

Local church officials told a CBS News affiliate in 2016 that they knew Rutledge was a registered sex offender before he was hired. A church deacon said at the time that the church believed that God had forgiven him.

Rutledge declined to comment on his church’s removal.

The decision to dismiss a single church from the denomination comes months after leaders vowed action and instituted new protocols.

“We have spoken against matters of sexual abuse, and we have taken some major, demonstrative steps as a convention of churches,” Ronnie Floyd, the president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s executive leadership committee, said in a statement.

But victims’ advocates said the denomination is still not doing enough.

“I’m grateful to see this step being taken,” Rachael Denhollander, who advises the denomination in its sex abuse study group, said of Tuesday’s decision. “At the same time, this is only the smallest of first steps and the beginning of what is needed to make our churches places of safety and refuge.”

Southern Baptist leaders have argued that their structure prevents them from intervening in a church’s local governance because each church is autonomous. The act of removing a church from the denominational body is the most severe action denominational leaders say they have the authority to take.

New York Times