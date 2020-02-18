Undeterred, Trump kept up his running commentary on the department’s criminal cases on Twitter and in comments to reporters before departing for the West Coast. He reasserted that he has the right to intervene in criminal cases but has not done so, drawing a distinction between opining publicly on cases and outright ordering law enforcement officials to act.

WASHINGTON — President Trump renewed his attacks on law enforcement Tuesday, denouncing the prosecutors, the judge, and the jury forewoman in the case of his longtime friend Roger Stone just days after Attorney General William Barr warned that the president’s criticisms were making it “impossible” to do his job.

“I chose not to be involved,” he said just before boarding Air Force One. “I’m allowed to be totally involved.”

He told journalists that he understood that his remarks were making Barr’s job harder but that social media had helped catapult him to the White House and given him a worldwide megaphone. “Everybody has the right to speak their mind,” he said. “Social media for me has been very important because it gives me a voice. Because I don’t get that voice in the press.”

The president said he believed that Stone, a former campaign adviser, had “been treated very unfairly” as had his former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn. Both have pending criminal cases in federal court. Stone was convicted in November of seven felonies for obstructing a congressional inquiry and is scheduled to be sentenced in two days. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI but wants to withdraw his plea.

On Twitter, Trump cited a “Fox & Friends” legal analyst, Andrew Napolitano, who has insisted that the president “has every right” to intervene in a criminal case. He quoted Napolitano’s calls for Judge Amy Berman Jackson of US District Court in the District of Columbia to reconsider Stone’s case. After a trial in November, a jury speedily found Stone guilty of all charges.

“Judge Jackson now has a request for a new trial based on the unambiguous & self outed bias of the foreperson,” Trump wrote on Twitter, quoting Napolitano.

Jackson ruled Tuesday morning that Stone’s sentencing will go on as planned Thursday despite last-ditch motions by his defense lawyers. She said she would allow the defense to file an amended motion for a new trial, give the government a chance to respond, and schedule a hearing if warranted. Defense lawyers are trying to argue that juror misconduct led to an unfair trial.

The handling of Stone’s case has generated tumult throughout the Justice Department and grabbed the attention of the broader legal establishment, including an association of federal judges. After Barr scrapped the prosecution team’s sentencing recommendation of up to nine years in favor of a much lighter one, four government lawyers withdrew from the case and one resigned from the department entirely.

As the president has repeatedly pointed out, two of the four prosecutors had worked for the special counsel, Robert Mueller, whose investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election dogged Trump for nearly two years. The president attacked Mueller’s team anew Tuesday, saying if he were not president he would sue them.

Stone, 67, was convicted of tampering with a witness, lying under oath, and obstructing a congressional inquiry into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election. Mueller’s inquiry ultimately found insufficient evidence to charge anyone associated with the campaign of conspiring with the Russians.

In a court filing last week, the prosecutors who handled Stone’s jury trial recommended that he be sentenced to between seven and nine years in prison. But Barr, blaming the court filing on a miscommunication, said that punishment would be unduly harsh.

His decision coincided with Trump’s criticism of the sentencing request as a “miscarriage of justice,” though Barr said he was not influenced by the president’s views. The prosecutors then abruptly pulled out of the case, and more than 1,100 former prosecutors and department lawyers called on Barr to resign, saying he had failed to protect the department from political pressure.

In a new sentencing memo, the government requested a more lenient prison term but left it to Jackson to determine its length.

Barr defended his decision to ask for a lighter sentence on national television last week, saying he based it strictly on the merits of the case. But he also said that Trump’s public comments were making his job impossible and undermining his credibility and that the president had to stop.

The next morning, Trump responded via Twitter, saying he had the right to discuss specific criminal cases with the attorney general but had restrained himself. “This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

After reiterating that stance Tuesday, he suggested that he was obligated to weigh in, calling himself the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. “You take a look at what’s happening to these people,” he told reporters. “Someone has to stick up for the people.” Asked if he intended to pardon Stone, he said, “I haven’t given it any thought.”