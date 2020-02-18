Trump also granted clemency to Michael Milken, who was charged with insider trading in the 1980s. The White House announced a pardon for Edward DeBartolo, the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers football team who pleaded guilty two decades ago to failing to report a felony.

WASHINGTON — President Trump granted clemency to a slew of high-profile individuals Tuesday, including Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor who was convicted on corruption charges in 2011 related to trying to sell then-President Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat, and Bernie Kerik, the former New York police commissioner jailed on eight felony charges, including tax fraud.

In conversations with advisers, Trump has also raised the prospect of commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, his longest-serving adviser, who was convicted in November of seven felony charges, The New York Times reported. Stone was convicted of tampering with a witness and lying under oath in order to obstruct a congressional inquiry into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Asked about a pardon for Stone on Tuesday, Trump said, “I haven’t given it any thought.”

Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One that he had commuted the sentence of Blagojevich, noting that he’d seen the former governor’s wife advocate for him on television and that the Democrat had appeared on ‘‘Celebrity Apprentice.’’

‘‘He’ll be able to go back to his family after serving eight years in jail, which was a powerful and ridiculous sentence in my opinion,’’ Trump said.

Blagojevich, 62, has been serving a 14-year sentence and was scheduled to be released from prison in May 2024.

Trump had raised the prospect of interceding on Blagojevich’s behalf on multiple occasions since 2018, telling reporters last summer that he believed the former governor ‘‘was treated unbelievably unfairly.’’

Several prominent Democrats have also lobbied for a shortened sentence, arguing that Blagojevich’s punishment was too severe. The five Republicans in Illinois’ congressional delegation, however, had urged Trump not to commute the former governor’s sentence, citing the importance of taking ‘‘a strong stand against pay-to-play politics.’’

Blagojevich was caught on FBI wiretaps talking about trying to sell Obama’s vacated Senate seat, saying that it was a ‘‘valuable thing’’ and that ‘‘you don’t just give it away for nothing.’’ But Trump said he believed Blagojevich had sufficiently served his time for an offense the president did not view as particularly pernicious.

‘‘He’s been in jail for seven years over a phone call where nothing happens — over a phone call which he shouldn’t have said what he said, but it was braggadocio, you would say,’’ Trump told reporters last year. ‘‘I would think that there have been many politicians — I’m not one of them, by the way — that have said a lot worse over the telephone.’’

Trump also pardoned Kerik, a regular guest at Mar-a-Lago and frequent pundit on Fox News — making an appearance as recently as Monday night. The former New York police commissioner was sentenced to four years in federal prison in 2009 after pleading guilty to charges of tax fraud and lying to White House officials.

‘‘There are no words to express my appreciation and gratitude to President Trump,’’ Kerik said in a statement. ‘‘With the exception of the birth of my children, today is one of the greatest days in my life — being made a full and whole American citizen again.’’

Trump was lobbied on Kerik by his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and CEO of Newsmax Media Christopher Ruddy, among others, according to a senior administration official.

Geraldo Rivera also signed the letter and was instrumental in the pardon, according to Representative Peter King, Republican of New York.

Trump acknowledged that in deciding whom to pardon, ‘‘a lot of times I really rely on the people that know them.’’

The 11 clemencies announced Tuesday mark the largest number Trump has granted at a time, but they barely make a dent in the record-setting backlog of nearly 13,000 people currently waiting for responses to their requests.

Among those pardoned Tuesday was Angela Stanton, an author, television personality, and motivational speaker who served six months of home confinement in 2007 for her role in a stolen vehicle ring.

Her book “Lies of a Real Housewife: Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil” explores her difficult upbringing and her encounters with reality TV stars. Recently she has begun giving interviews about her support of Trump.

The head of the pardon office in the Department of Justice during the first two years of the Trump administration told The Washington Post that he quit last year because the White House had sidelined his office in favor of taking its cues from celebrities, political allies, and Fox News.

The list of supporters for individual pardons was a who’s-who of the president’s elite orbit. For instance, Nelson Peltz, the billionaire who threw Trump a fund-raiser Saturday night, backed pardoning Milken, along with Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Fox host Maria Bartiromo, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a range of Trump’s New York friends, and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

Milken rose to prominence for his role in developing high-interest-bearing securities markets, known as junk bonds, before pleading guilty in 1990 to six felony counts, including securities fraud, mail fraud, and aiding in the filing of a false tax return.

DeBartolo pleaded guilty to not reporting a bribe, testifying in a gambling fraud and corruption case against former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards, a Democrat, in 1998 that the governor extorted him for $400,000 in exchange for approval of a riverboat casino license.

DeBartolo paid the money, and the state licensing board unanimously approved his project.

DeBartolo, a billionaire, had to pay $1 million in fines, was placed on two years’ probation, and handed the NFL team over to his sister.

‘‘I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did,’’ said former 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice, calling it a ‘‘great day.’’

There’s no indication that DeBartolo donated to Trump’s presidential campaign, but in 2016 he cohosted a pre-Inauguration Day party that honored several individuals close to Trump, including former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and former White House aide Omarosa Manigault.

DeBartolo, Kerik, and Milken were all denied pardons under Obama, Justice Department records show.

Obama granted an unprecedented number of commutations, about 1,700, under a sweeping initiative that prioritized nonviolent drug offenders.

Nearly all of those selected had been sentenced under the mandatory-minimum penalties deployed during the ‘‘war on drugs’’ that critics say disproportionately punished minority communities.

Nearly all of the people who received commutations from Obama were men, and nearly 80 percent were African-American or Hispanic, according to a report by the US Sentencing Commission.

The program ended when Trump took office. He has granted clemency to one African-American man so far: the late boxer, Jack Johnson, who died in 1946.

Most presidents in recent decades have faced accusations at one time or another that they exploited pardon power. President Bill Clinton issued pardons in the final hours of his presidency to his half-brother, a Whitewater business partner, his former housing secretary, and a fugitive commodities trader married to a major Democratic donor.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.