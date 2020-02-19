TALLAHASSEE — Florida cannot, for now, bar felons who served their time from registering to vote simply because they have failed to pay all fines and fees stemming from their cases, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit upheld a Tallahassee federal judge’s preliminary injunction that a state law implementing Amendment 4 amounted to an unfair poll tax.

“We disagree with the ruling,’’ said Helen Ferre, chief spokeswoman for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. She said the state would immediately ask the entire 11th Circuit to reconsider.