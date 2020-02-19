NEW YORK — Jurors at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial spent much of their second day of deliberations Wednesday revisiting a former film and TV production assistant’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in July 2006.

Jurors sent a note shortly after resuming deliberations for the day saying they wanted to rehear Mimi Haleyi’s testimony about the accusation that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006 and about another sexual encounter with him about two weeks later.

They also said they wanted to see e-mails that Weinstein wrote about Haleyi and asked for a detailed explanation of the two charges involving her allegations — an indication that they haven’t reached a verdict on either of them.