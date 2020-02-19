LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A masked man attempting to rob a Kentucky chicken joint at gunpoint wound up fleeing the restaurant empty-handed when two married police officers on a date night chased him from the scene, authorities said.

Elizabethtown police Officer Nicole McKeown and her husband, Detective Chase McKeown, were off duty and eating Saturday night when the man tried to rob a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers eatery in Louisville, The Courier-Journal reported.

Justin T. Carter, 30, allegedly entered the restaurant wearing a mask and flashed a gun at an employee several times while demanding money from the register.