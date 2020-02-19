He would take over from Joseph Maguire, who has been acting director of national intelligence since the resignation last summer of Dan Coats, a former Republican senator from Indiana. Grenell, who has pushed to advance gay rights in his current post, would apparently also be the first openly gay cabinet member.

Grenell, whose outspokenness during his career as a political operative and as ambassador has prompted criticism, is a vocal Trump loyalist who will lead a group of national security agencies often viewed skeptically by the White House.

WASHINGTON — President Trump was expected to name Richard Grenell, the American ambassador to Germany, to be the acting director of national intelligence, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Grenell did not respond to a request for comment, nor did a White House spokesman. The people familiar with the move cautioned that the president had a history of changing his mind on personnel decisions after they were revealed in the news media.

Under American law, Maguire had to give up his temporary role before March 12. He could return to his old job as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, but he might choose to step down from government.

Trump can choose any Senate-confirmed official to replace Mr. Maguire as the acting head of the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies.

New York Times

Superfund cleanups slow under Trump administration

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration completed the fewest cleanups of toxic Superfund sites last year than any administration since the program’s first years in the 1980s, figures released by the Environmental Protection Agency indicated Wednesday.

The federal government wrapped up cleanups at six Superfund sites around the country in the 2019 budget year, the fewest since three in 1986, EPA online records showed.

The Superfund program was born out of the 1970s disaster at Love Canal in New York, where industrial contaminants poisoned ground water, spurred complaints of health problems, and prompted presidential emergency declarations. Congress started the Superfund program in 1980, with the mission of tackling the country’s worst contaminated sites to remove the threat to surrounding residents and the environment.

Advertisement

President Trump campaigned on pledges to cut environmental protections he saw as unfriendly to business. In office, Trump has presided over rollbacks and proposed rollbacks of a series of protections for air, water, wildlife, and other environmental and public health concerns, as well as sharp declines in many categories of enforcement against polluters.

The EPA posted the 2019 figures on its website earlier this month. The tally also shows one cleanup completed so far this budget year.

Associated Press

Protest group dresses pigeons as the president

On the eve of the democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, an underground group calling itself P.U.T.I.N. filled the skies with a flock of protest pigeons, each dressed as a small surrogate for President Trump.

One wore a tiny, coiffed orange wig. The others donned red hats decorated with the president’s campaign call, Make America Great Again. Both were affixed to the pigeons’ heads with eyelash glue.

An e-mail to local media from P.U.T.I.N., an acronym for Pigeons United To Interfere Now and also the last name of Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, said the project was an ‘‘aerial protest piece’’ that came after months of ‘‘exhaustive research, logistical hurdles, and pigeon caretaking.’’ The P.U.T.I.N. message was sent anonymously to NBC’s Las Vegas affiliate, Fox 5 KVVU-TV, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Washington Post obtained a copy of the announcement.

Advertisement

The self-proclaimed ‘‘underground radical group’’ said in its e-mail that the pigeon project was inspired by Operation Tarcana, a CIA mission conducted during the Cold War 1970s in which cameras were attached to pigeons to spy on the Soviets.

The pigeon protest targets were the six Democratic presidential candidates who debated Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The MAGA hat pigeons come months after cowboy hat pigeons stole the show in Vegas. In December, officials discovered three pigeons with miniature red cowboy hats glued to their heads. One of the pigeons, Bille the Pidge, later died — possibly poisoned from the glue fumes, Lofty Hopes Pigeon Rescue told the Associated Press.

Under the condition that their identities would not be revealed, members of P.U.T.I.N. spoke with the Review-Journal, the newspaper reported. The group said they were not responsible for the cowboy hat pigeons.

Washington Post

Sanders staffer admits misrepresenting Bloomberg

Bernie Sanders’s national press secretary acknowledged Wednesday that she had misrepresented the past heart issues of former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg as the campaigns tangled over the health of the two Democratic White House hopefuls.

The issue came to the fore during a CNN town hall on Tuesday night, during which Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, said he is not inclined to release more information about his health, arguing that his campaign had already disclosed ‘‘quite as much as any other candidate has.’’

Sanders, 78, suffered a heart attack in the fall before undergoing a stent procedure to clear an artery, doctors said in a statement released by his campaign at the time. During Tuesday’s town hall, he noted that his campaign had also released a letter about his health from the attending physician in Congress, which he characterized as a ‘‘detailed report.’’

Advertisement

Asked if he would release more details, Sanders said, ‘‘I don’t think we will,’’ and he suggested that anyone who doubts his health should follow him on the campaign trail.

On Wednesday, Briahna Joy Gray, the campaign’s national press secretary, suggested that questions about Sanders’s health were unfair and that he was being subjected to a different standard than other candidates, including Bloomberg.

‘‘What you’re seeing right now is really reminiscent of some of the kind of smear, kind of skepticism campaigns that have been run against a lot of different candidates in the past. Questioning where they’re from, aspects of their lineage, et cetera, et cetera,’’ Gray said on CNN. ‘‘It’s really telling given that none of the same concern is being demonstrated for Michael Bloomberg, who is the same age as Bernie Sanders, who has suffered heart attacks in the past,’’ Gray said on CNN.

Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s campaign manager, promptly called that claim ‘‘an absolute lie.’’

‘‘After a positive stress test in his doctor’s office at Johns Hopkins University in 2000, Mike had two coronary stents placed,’’ Sheekey said in a statement in which he also pointed to a December statement from Bloomberg’s internist that said he is in ‘‘outstanding health.’’

Advertisement

The statement said that Bloomberg, 78, has had normal cardiac stress tests since 2000 and is now taking a blood thinner for atrial fibrillation that developed in 2018.

Gray acknowledged later Wednesday morning that she had ‘‘misspoke.’’

‘‘I misspoke when I said Bloomberg had a heart attack,’’ she tweeted. ‘‘Rather, he underwent the same stent procedure as Bernie. Bernie released 3 detailed medical reports in December — just like the other candidates.’’

Washington Post