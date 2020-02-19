Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is petitioning a Virginia federal judge to let her out of jail, saying Wednesday that she will never testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.

Manning has been held in the Alexandria Detention Center for about 11 months after declining to answer questions about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, with whom she shared hundreds of thousands of classified documents in 2010.

In a letter to the court, Manning argued that the entire grand jury process is tainted by political, selective enforcement.