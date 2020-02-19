Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is petitioning a Virginia federal judge to let her out of jail, saying Wednesday that she will never testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.
Manning has been held in the Alexandria Detention Center for about 11 months after declining to answer questions about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, with whom she shared hundreds of thousands of classified documents in 2010.
In a letter to the court, Manning argued that the entire grand jury process is tainted by political, selective enforcement.
‘‘The attorney general was in contempt of a congressional subpoena but faced no consequences,’’ she wrote in a letter to Judge Anthony Trenga. ‘‘The president has been instructing his associates not to comply with grand jury subpoenas and witness subpoenas for at least two years, and has even fired people for their compliance with subpoenas. It is clear that the rules are different for different people.’’
Advertisement
But Manning’s arguments conflate testimony before a grand jury with that ordered by Congress.
washington post