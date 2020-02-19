Sanders lashed out at Bloomberg’s policing policies as New York City mayor, saying that he targeted “African-American and Latinos in an outrageous way.’’

The 78-year-old former Republican was making his debate debut as one of the Democrats’ strongest six White House hopefuls — as determined by national polls — while the party’s moderate wing struggles to unify behind an alternative to polarizing progressive Bernie Sanders.

LAS VEGAS — From the opening bell, Mike Bloomberg faced fierce attacks from his Democratic rivals over race and gender at Wednesday night’s high-stakes debate in Las Vegas as the former New York City mayor faced off on the presidential primary debate stage for the first time.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren called Bloomberg “a billionaire who calls people fat broads and horse- faced lesbians.’’ The Massachusetts senator was referring to comments attributed to Bloomberg in a story published online this week by The Washington Post.

Warren went on to say that the strategy of ousting President Trump should not be ‘‘substituting one arrogant billionaire for another.’’

“Let’s put forward somebody who’s actually a Democrat,’’ former South Bend Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg said.

It was a raucous affair just three days before Nevada voters decide the third contest of the Democratic Party’s turbulent 2020 primary season. Bloomberg won’t be on the ballot Saturday, yet he faced intense scrutiny on national television for the first time, having encountered relatively little in his surprisingly swift rise from nonpartisan megadonor to top-tier contender.

With just six candidates in the debate, the smallest group to date in a field that initially featured 20 on two stages, the stakes were high for everyone.

Longtime establishment favorite Joe Biden, the former Obama vice president, was fighting to breathe new life into his flailing campaign, which entered the night at the bottom of a moderate muddle behind Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar. Sanders has emerged as the progressive wing’s preference after two contests as Warren struggles to regain energy for her campaign.

Leading up to the debate, both Sanders’ and Biden’s campaigns took aim at Bloomberg, with Sanders raising questions about Bloomberg’s health and Biden pointing out reversals on key issues.

The attacks underscore how seriously Democrats are taking the Bloomberg campaign, now that he’s rocketed to double-digit support in national polls and qualified to appear in debates.

He was a lifelong Democrat before winning the New York mayor’s race as a Republican in 2002. He later switched to independent and formally registered as a Democrat last year.

On CNN Wednesday morning, Sanders’ national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray tried to rebut questions surrounding the Vermont senator’s own health by pointing to Bloomberg, who she said had also “suffered heart attacks in the past.” Sanders suffered a heart attack last fall and released letters from doctors attesting to his health. But Bloomberg has never suffered a heart attack; he released a doctors’ letter last year that said he did undergo coronary stent surgery in 2000.

Gray later walked back her statement, saying on Twitter that she “misspoke” about Bloomberg’s health.

Separately, the Biden campaign took on Bloomberg over ads the former mayor is running that feature shots of him working closely with then-President Obama. The Biden campaign posted a video to Twitter highlighting past comments Bloomberg made criticizing Obama on health care and climate change and accusing him of failing to address racism during his term. The video also includes a clip of Bloomberg declaring “I’m a friend of Donald Trump’s, he’s a New York icon.”

Bloomberg had until recently largely escaped scrutiny from the media and attacks from his opponents by avoiding the early primary states and focusing instead on campaigning in the 14 states that vote in the March 3 Super Tuesday primaries. And his massive campaign — with over 2,000 staffers nationwide and over $400 million spent on ads already — has given him enough of a boost to win high-profile endorsements along with the double-digit support in the polls.

With much of the attention on Bloomberg, there is increasing fear from establishment-minded Democrats about Sanders’ strength in the race. After he finished at the top in Iowa and New Hampshire, polls suggest the self-described democratic socialist is poised for another strong showing in Nevada’s caucuses on Saturday.

Yet after more than a year of campaigning, there is still little clarity in the Democrats’ urgent search for a nominee to run against President Trump in November.

Some Democrats fear that conditions were ripe for a bare-knuckles brawl on national television that could carve new scars into a divided party that must ultimately come together this fall if it hopes to deny the Republican president a second term.

Before the debate, Bloomberg’s rivals had already indicated they will lean into his explosive comments on race and gender in addition to their charge that he’s using a fortune earned from a career on Wall Street in an effort to buy the presidency. Bloomberg’s rise in national polls has been fueled almost exclusively by an unprecedented national advertising campaign, carefully controlled campaign events and a sprawling national organization that has likely already cost him more than half a billion dollars.

Alexandra Rojas, executive director of the Sanders-allied Justice Democrats, called Wednesday Bloomberg’s first “public moment of accountability.”

“It’s going to be a chance to finally bring scrutiny to Bloomberg’s record as a Republican plutocrat,” she said.

According to recent polls, Sanders has improved his standing since his victory in the New Hampshire primary, raising the possibility that he could amass a commanding or even insurmountable delegate lead on Super Tuesday in two weeks.

Sanders held 30% of the vote, nearly double his nearest rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, in an average of three post-New Hampshire live-interview national surveys sponsored by ABC/Washington Post, NBC/WSJ and NPR/PBS/Marist College. The polls also had good news for President Trump, whose approval ratings have hit the highest point since the early days of his term.

The results suggest that Iowa and New Hampshire not only helped Sanders but also left his moderate opposition in disarray heading into Wednesday night’s debate in Nevada, with five candidates between 8 percent and 16 percent of the vote.

Biden, who finished fourth and fifth in the two early states, has lost half his support since the ABC/Washington Post poll conducted just before the Iowa caucuses. On average, he held just 15 percent of the vote, leaving him essentially tied with Bloomberg for second place. Warren of Massachusetts was not much further behind at 13 percent in an average of the three polls.

Material from the New York Times was used in this report.