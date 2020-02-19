‘‘If your conversation during a presidential election is about some guy wearing a dress and whether he, she, or it can go to the locker room with their daughter, that’s not a winning formula for most people,’’ Bloomberg said in the video, which was first reported on Tuesday by BuzzFeed News.

In the footage taken during a March 2019 event in New York, Bloomberg had been trying to explain why certain social issues, such as transgender rights, could pose challenges for presidential candidates hoping to appeal to a majority of the American public.

Hours after Mike Bloomberg’s campaign released an ad Tuesday touting the former New York mayor as a loyal ally to the LGBT community, a video from 2019 surfaced that prompted many to question the self-characterization.

Bloomberg, who is now running for the Democratic presidential nomination, drew swift backlash Tuesday from members of the LGBT community and at least one prominent advocacy organization — marking the second time this month the 78-year-old has come under fire for his past comments about transgender people. Detractors called Bloomberg’s words in the 2019 video ‘‘transphobic’’ and ‘‘appalling’’ and demanded that he apologize.

Bloomberg’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post late Tuesday, but a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the candidate has a well-documented record of championing transgender rights.

In January, Bloomberg rolled out an LGBT policy plan aimed at addressing workplace equality, disparities in health care, protecting youth and families, and ending violence.

‘‘Mike understands that the transgender community has been under attack for decades and the advance of rights has not been equal,’’ the spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. ‘‘In April 2002, during his first year as mayor, Mike signed a sweeping transgender civil rights bill into law. His company provides comprehensive health care coverage for his transgender employees.

‘‘Mike is running to defeat Donald Trump and reverse the many policies he has implemented that attack the rights of the transgender community,’’ the statement continued.

But Bloomberg’s actions have recently clashed with his words, critics say, pointing to Tuesday’s video and another from 2016 that came to light a few weeks ago.

Bloomberg’s views on transgender people started attracting widespread scrutiny earlier this month when a clip of him speaking during an event at the University of Oxford in December 2016 was shared on Twitter and went viral. The video showed Bloomberg saying that ‘‘the concept that some man wearing a dress should be in a locker room with their daughter’’ would be difficult for people in the Midwest to grasp.

‘‘If you think about it, we the intelligentsia, people who could make it into this room, we believe in a lot of things in terms of equality and protecting individual rights that make no sense to the vast bulk of people,’’ he said.

About three years later, at a forum hosted by the Bermuda Business Development Agency in March 2019, Bloomberg, who made a point of saying he would not be running for president at the time, used the same example of ‘‘a guy in a dress’’ as he discussed how focusing on transgender issues could harm rather than help a presidential campaign.

Most people, he said, ‘‘care about health care, they care about education, they care about safety and all of those kinds of things.’’

Bloomberg’s comments prompted instant outcry Tuesday.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, called for an apology.

‘‘We expect all pro-equality candidates, including Mayor Bloomberg, to create policy solutions to end the epidemic of violence our community faces, not use the same talking points our opponents use to dehumanize transgender people and justify their own hateful beliefs,’’ David said.