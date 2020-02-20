The publisher of ‘‘A Warning’’ has publicly denied that Coates is the author of the book. The White House National Security Council said Thursday that Coates will become a senior adviser to Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. She starts her new position on Monday.

A senior administration official said the move has been in the works for several weeks and that the White House does not believe Coates is the author of the book ‘‘A Warning’’ or a 2018 op-ed in the New York Times that described Trump officials who sought to ‘‘thwart parts of his agenda.’’

The White House’s deputy national security adviser, Victoria Coates, will move to the Energy Department after battling rumors among some of President Trump’s supporters that she is the author and Trump critic ‘‘Anonymous.’’

‘‘While I’m sad to lose an important member of our team, Victoria will be a big asset to Secretary Brouillette as he executes the president’s energy security policy priorities,’’ national security advisor Robert O’Brien said in a statement. ‘‘She has served the president loyally since the earliest days of the administration and has played a valued role in the president’s Middle East policy.’’

Axios reported Coates’s move earlier on Thursday.

Coates is the latest departure from the White House as Trump engages in retaliation against government officials he considers disloyal, following his acquittal in a Senate impeachment trial earlier this month. Last week, Trump recalled the US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, who testified in the House impeachment inquiry, and ordered the dismissal of two National Security Council aides, Alexander and Yevgeny Vindman.

Alexander Vindman testified in the impeachment inquiry that Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he asked for investigations of former president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, was ‘‘improper.’’

On Wednesday, Trump demanded and received the resignation of Pentagon Undersecretary for Policy John Rood. CNN reported earlier this month that Rood had warned Defense Secretary Mark Esper against cutting off US military aid to Ukraine after the White House blocked money Congress had appropriated for the country last summer, as Trump sought to pressure Ukraine’s government to investigate political rivals.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he knows the identity of ‘‘Anonymous,’’ but refused to publicly name the official.

‘‘It’s not so much a search. I know who it is,’’ Trump told reporters when asked if there is an ongoing search for the author.

‘‘People know it’s a fraud,’’ he added. ‘‘I know who it is, and I know who some of the leakers are.’’

Bloomberg News

US has plan to cut effects of farming on environment

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, whose department has been criticized for suppressing research on climate change, announced an initiative to reduce the environmental impact of American farming.

Perdue emphasized voluntary conservation incentives and efficiency improvements rather than regulation as he joins major farm groups in seeking to shape the public debate on agriculture and climate change. Twenty-one farm groups, including the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Pork Producers Council, announced a coalition Wednesday on environmental sustainability.

Climate change is gaining greater public attention after years of record-high global temperatures, rising sea levels, dramatic wildfires in California and Australia, and widespread spring floods last year that delayed planting in the Midwest. The issue of agriculture’s role in climate change has surfaced in Democratic presidential primaries, with leading candidates calling for reductions in farming’s carbon emissions through incentive payments.

Perdue has set a goal of increasing farm production by 40 percent while cutting the “environmental footprint” in half by 2050.

“We think that’s attainable,” he said in a speech Thursday. “It’s a stretch goal. But we think we can get there.”

The initiative includes goals such as a 50 percent reduction in food waste by 2030, a 30 percent cut in fertilizer runoff by 2050, and an overall “net reduction” in carbon emissions by 2050 “without regulatory overreach.” A Department of Agriculture official declined to specify how the department would measure the environmental footprint.

The secretary also set a goal for biofuels such as ethanol to reach “market-driven blend rates” of 15 percent of US transportation fuels by 2030 and 30 percent of transportation fuels by 2050. Both would require policy action by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“We know we have a challenge facing us: to meet future food, fiber, fuel, and feed demands with finite resources,” Perdue said at his department’s annual Agricultural Outlook Forum.

Excerpts of the speech didn’t make mention of climate change. The USDA inspector general announced an investigation in October, following criticism by Democratic lawmakers, into reports by Politico that the department suppressed research on the impact of climate change.

Agriculture was responsible for 9 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions in 2017, according to the EPA.

Bloomberg News