LOS ANGELES — The University of Southern California will phase in free tuition for undergraduate students from families with an annual income of $80,000 or less, USC president Carol L. Folt announced Thursday.
As part of the initiative, ownership of a home will not be counted in determining a student’s financial need to attend the Los Angeles private college with 20,500 undergraduates, where tuition and living expenses are above $77,000 annually.
“We’re opening the door wider to make a USC education possible for talented students from all walks of life,” Folt said in a statement.
The changes will be phased in beginning with first-year students entering USC in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, USC said.
The university also said it will increase undergraduate financial aid by more than $30 million annually. When fully implemented, the expansion will allow USC to provide stronger financial assistance to more than 4,000 students every year.
An undergraduate’s estimated full-time, two-semester tuition for 2019-2020 is $57,256, according to USC’s cost and financial aid website. Adding fees, housing, meals, books, supplies, transportation, and miscellaneous costs boosts the total to $77,459.
