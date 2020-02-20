LOS ANGELES — The University of Southern California will phase in free tuition for undergraduate students from families with an annual income of $80,000 or less, USC president Carol L. Folt announced Thursday.

As part of the initiative, ownership of a home will not be counted in determining a student’s financial need to attend the Los Angeles private college with 20,500 undergraduates, where tuition and living expenses are above $77,000 annually.

“We’re opening the door wider to make a USC education possible for talented students from all walks of life,” Folt said in a statement.