ATLANTA — Federal authorities are targeting methamphetamine transportation hubs around the country in an effort to block the distribution of the highly addictive drug, officials announced Thursday.

US Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon visited Atlanta to announce the launch of Operation Crystal Shield. Atlanta is one of eight cities the agency has identified as a hub where methamphetamine from Mexico arrives in bulk for distribution around the country. The other cities are Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix, and St. Louis.

While much of the focus in recent years has been on synthetic opioids like fentanyl, methamphetamine continues to be a leading cause of death and addiction, Dhillon said.