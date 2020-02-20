NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is mourning the death of a woman who was run over by a parade float as the city celebrates the season leading up to Mardi Gras. Police are still investigating the accident, spokesman Juan Barnes said Thursday.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim Thursday as Geraldine Carmouche, 58, of New Orleans. She was related to two members of the parade group, said a statement released Thursday through a public relations firm.
“We are devastated over the tragic event last night that resulted in the death of a relative of two Nyx sisters,” said the statement from Krewe of Nyx captain Julia Lea.
Advertisement
Carmouche apparently tried to cross between two parts of a tandem float, tripped over a hitch connecting the sections and was run over, witnesses told news outlets.
It happened Wednesday night during the parade of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx, an all-female Carnival group that was “established to unite women of diverse backgrounds for fun, friendship, and the merriment of the Mardi Gras season,” according to its website.
People left flowers, beads, candles, and other items in an impromptu memorial Thursday at a corner near the accident site, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Mardi Gras is Feb. 25, but the Fat Tuesday celebration is preceded by a week or more of parades and parties each year.
ASSOCIATED PRESS