NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is mourning the death of a woman who was run over by a parade float as the city celebrates the season leading up to Mardi Gras. Police are still investigating the accident, spokesman Juan Barnes said Thursday.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim Thursday as Geraldine Carmouche, 58, of New Orleans. She was related to two members of the parade group, said a statement released Thursday through a public relations firm.

“We are devastated over the tragic event last night that resulted in the death of a relative of two Nyx sisters,” said the statement from Krewe of Nyx captain Julia Lea.