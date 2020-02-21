NASHVILLE — Five Republican attorneys general are seeking to block an effort by three Democratic-led states to see the Equal Rights Amendment is adopted into the US Constitution.

Legal chiefs in five states — Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska, and South Dakota — filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada, and Illinois.

All five rescinded their approvals of the ERA amendment before a congressionally mandated ratification deadline more than 40 years ago, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said Thursday.