NASHVILLE — Five Republican attorneys general are seeking to block an effort by three Democratic-led states to see the Equal Rights Amendment is adopted into the US Constitution.
Legal chiefs in five states — Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska, and South Dakota — filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada, and Illinois.
All five rescinded their approvals of the ERA amendment before a congressionally mandated ratification deadline more than 40 years ago, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said Thursday.
“Tennessee has an interest in ensuring that its vote to reject the ERA is given effect,” Slatery said.
Advertisement
Virginia recently became the 38th state to ratify the measure designed to guarantee women the same legal rights men enjoy.
Constitutional amendments must be ratified by three-quarters of the 50 states, or 38.
But the ERA’s future is uncertain, in part because the ratification deadline set by Congress expired so long ago.
Associated Press