It is not clear what form that Russian assistance has taken. US prosecutors found a Russian effort in 2016 to use social media to boost Sanders’ campaign against Hillary Clinton, part of a broader effort to hurt Clinton, sow dissension in the American electorate, and ultimately help elect Trump.

President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

WASHINGTON — US officials have told Senator Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter.

‘‘I don’t care, frankly, who [President Vladimir] Putin wants to be president,’’ Sanders said in a statement to The Washington Post. ‘‘My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.

‘‘In 2016, Russia used Internet propaganda to sow division in our country, and my understanding is that they are doing it again in 2020. Some of the ugly stuff on the Internet attributed to our campaign may well not be coming from real supporters.’’

Sanders, who called Putin an “autocratic thug,” has frequently warned about the threat of foreign interference in US elections and criticized Trump for not doing enough to stop it.

‘‘Let me be clear: We must not live in denial while allowing Russia and other state actors to undermine our democracy or divide us,’’ the senator said in January.

The disclosure of Russian assistance to Sanders followed a briefing to lawmakers last week in which a senior intelligence official said that Russia wants to see Trump reelected, viewing his administration as more favorable to the Kremlin’s interests, according to people who were briefed on the comments.

The intelligence assessment infuriated the president. Trump lambasted his acting intelligence director, Joseph Maguire, and staff for sharing that information with lawmakers, believing that Democrats would use it to hurt the president’s reelection effort.

In that closed hearing for the House Intelligence Committee, lawmakers were also told that Sanders had been informed about Russia’s interference. The prospect of two rival campaigns both receiving help from Moscow appears to reflect what intelligence officials have previously described as Russia’s broader interest in sowing division in the United States and uncertainty about the validity of American elections.

At a rally Friday in Nevada, Trump called reports that Putin wanted to help him ‘‘disinformation.’’

‘‘Wouldn’t he rather have Bernie, who honeymooned in Moscow?’’ Trump asked, referring to the senator’s travels in the former Soviet Union.

Sanders told reporters Friday after The Post’s report was published that he received the briefing ‘‘about a month ago.’’ Asked why he did not disclose the briefing publicly, Sanders replied, ‘‘Because I go to many intelligence briefings which I don’t reveal to the public.’’

Sanders offered few details about what officials told him.

‘‘Well, it was not clear what role they’re going to play,’’ he said, referring to Russia. ‘‘We were told that Russia, maybe other countries, are going to get involved in this campaign. And look, here’s the message, to Russia — stay out of American elections.’’

Asked why the briefing was reported now, a month later, Sanders said: ‘‘I'll let you guess about one day before the, the Nevada caucus. Why do you think it came out?’’

Sanders pointed to a Post reporter and said sarcastically: ‘‘It was The Washington Post? Good friends.’’

‘‘We report news when we learn it,’’ said Kristine Coratti, a spokeswoman for The Post.

Sanders’ opponents have blamed some of his most vocal online supporters for injecting toxic rhetoric into the primaries. At the Democratic debate Wednesday in Las Vegas, Sanders indirectly blamed Russia, saying it was possible that malign actors were trying to manipulate social media to inflame divisions among Democrats.

In a February 2018 indictment of 13 Russian individuals and three companies that were alleged to have orchestrated the 2016 social media scheme, prosecutors alleged that the group ‘‘engaged in operations primarily intended to communicate derogatory information about Hillary Clinton, to denigrate other candidates such as Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and to support Bernie Sanders and then-candidate Donald Trump.’’

The Russia disclosure surfaced the day before the Nevada caucuses, amid other developments involving two other candidates vyng for the Democratic presidential nomination.

One of the candidates, Mike Bloomberg, said Friday that he would free three women from confidentiality agreements that bar them from speaking publicly about sexual harassment or discrimination suits filed against him over the last three decades.

The billionaire former mayor of New York also said his company, Bloomberg LP, will no longer use such agreements “to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward.”

His remarks came after days of intense scrutiny over the treatment of women at the company he’s led for three decades, and amid pressure from Senator Elizabeth Warren to allow the women to share their claims publicly.

But his move only prompted more criticism from his rivals.

“That’s just not good enough,” Warren said while campaigning Friday in Las Vegas. “If there are only three, then why didn’t he sign a blanket release?”

Meanwhile, in another development in the campaign, The New York Times reported that former vice president Joe Biden has claimed three times recently that on a trip to South Africa years ago he was arrested as he sought to visit Nelson Mandela in prison.

“This day, 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela walked out of prison and entered into discussions about apartheid,” Biden said at a campaign event in South Carolina last week. “I had the great honor of meeting him. I had the great honor of being arrested with our UN ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island.”

Biden referred to his own arrest twice more in the next seven days.

But Andrew Young, a former congressman and mayor of Atlanta who was the US ambassador to the United Nations from 1977 to 1979, said he had never been arrested in South Africa and expressed skepticism that members of Congress would have faced arrest there.

“No, I was never arrested and I don’t think he was, either,” Young, now 87, said.

Biden, then a senator from Delaware, did not mention an arrest in his 2007 memoir when writing about a 1970s trip to South Africa, and he has not spoken of it prominently on the 2020 campaign trail. A check of available news accounts by The New York Times turned up no references to an arrest. South African arrest records are not readily available in the United States.

Material from The New York Times and the Associated Press was used in this report.