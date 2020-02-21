President Trump disagrees, though he admitted that he doesn’t know whether the film is good.

By most accounts, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s critically acclaimed film ‘‘Parasite’’ — a provocative commentary on class warfare packaged into a dark comedic thriller — deserved all the awards it received.

On Thursday night, Trump took a quick break from attacking Democrats and Fox News during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs to bemoan the movie’s historic best picture win at the Academy Awards earlier this month. Set in modern-day South Korea, ‘‘Parasite’’ is the first foreign-language film to take home the award.

‘‘And the winner is a movie from South Korea, what the hell was that all about?’’ Trump said, drawing laughter from the crowd. ‘‘We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know.’’

‘‘Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back, please?’’ the president continued, fondly remembering the classic Civil War movie that has long weathered criticism for its depiction of African Americans. The film, set on a plantation in Georgia, garnered a slew of Academy Awards in 1940, including best picture.

The reaction was swift as videos from the rally circulated on social media Thursday night.

Neon, the US film production and distribution company backing ‘‘Parasite,’’ hit back at the president on Twitter.

‘‘Understandable, he can’t read,’’ the company tweeted, referencing the movie’s English subtitles.