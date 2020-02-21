That’s because senior leaders at Walgreens had directed the consultants to remove some damaging findings after seeing a draft of their presentation, a review of internal e-mails, chat logs, and two versions of the report shows.

But when the consultants presented their findings at Walgreens’ corporate offices this month, there was no reference to the errors and little mention of other concerns the employees had raised.

Pharmacy employees at Walgreens told consultants late last year that high levels of stress and “unreasonable” expectations had led them to make mistakes while filling prescriptions and to ignore some safety procedures.

In one instance, Amy Bixler, the director of pharmacy and retail operations at Walgreens, told them to delete a bullet point last month that mentioned how employees “sometimes skirted or completely ignored” proper procedures to meet corporate metrics, according to the chat logs and the draft report.

Advertisement

A slide detailing “errors resulting from stress” was also removed. The consultants, a group from Tata Consultancy Services that was examining the company’s computer system for filling prescriptions, had included the slide among their “high level findings.”

Pharmacists in dozens of states have accused Walgreens, CVS, and other major drugstore chains of putting the public at risk of medication errors because of understaffed and chaotic workplaces, The New York Times reported last month.

In letters to state pharmacy boards and in interviews with the Times, pharmacists said they struggled to keep up with an increasing number of tasks — filling prescriptions, giving flu shots, answering phones, and tending the drive-through, to name a few — while racing to meet corporate performance metrics they characterized as excessive and unsafe.

The pharmacy chains have pushed back on the complaints, saying staffing was sufficient and errors were rare. Walgreens told the Times that its pharmacists knew “they should never work beyond what they believe is advisable.”

Advertisement

But the consultants heard similar complaints in interviews with workers at eight Walgreens pharmacies last year. Both versions of the consultants’ report noted “a widespread perception that there is not enough time to respond to all pharmacy tasks.”

In the deleted slide on stress-related errors, the consultants wrote, “We were told that pill bottles had been found to contain more than one medication.”

They said they “heard multiple reports of improper behavior” that was “largely attributed to the desire” to meet a corporate metric known as “promise time,” which ensures that patients get prescriptions filled within a set amount of time.

The Times reported last month that such metrics often factor into employee bonuses and performance reviews.

The final presentation was delivered about two weeks ago at the drugstore chain’s corporate campus in Deerfield, Ill. The consultants had been seeking approval of the research report from various departments at Walgreens. They have since moved to the next step in the project — improving the pharmacy’s computer system.

A Walgreens spokesman, Jim Cohn, said the Tata consultants had been helping the company get a “better understanding” of how employees used the computer system.

The draft report, he said, included “information gathered through informal engagement with staff at a handful of stores.” Changes reflected in the final version were intended “to help ensure that the report appropriately focused on the most relevant aspects of the technology and user experience,” he said.

Cohn added that Walgreens took “any concerns seriously to ensure the appropriate parties are aware and working to address them.”

Advertisement

A spokesman for Tata Consultancy Services, a major information technology firm based in India, declined to comment. The company recently announced it had signed a $1.5 billion deal to run Walgreens’ technology operations.

Like Walgreens, CVS — the country’s largest pharmacy chain — has disputed assertions from some employees and state boards that its drugstores are understaffed and overburdened.

In a statement posted on its website last month, CVS said, “We fundamentally disagree with the recent assertion in The New York Times that patient safety is at risk in America’s pharmacies.”

Since then, the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy released a complaint against a CVS pharmacy in Owasso, a suburb north of Tulsa, regarding a medication error made last year. The board took the rare step of citing the pharmacy in addition to the pharmacist involved in the error.

The Oklahoma board cited inadequate staffing in its investigation of the mistake, which involved a young man who received only one-fourth of his prescribed dose of anticonvulsant medication, according to the complaint.

Across the country, pharmacists who work at CVS and elsewhere have reported that their corporate offices have cut the hours of technicians who help behind the counter, and have pared back or eliminated shifts with overlapping pharmacists.

The Oklahoma investigator, who was at the Owasso CVS for 3½ hours, noted that the phone rang “almost constantly, with rarely a five minute break in between calls and several instances of more than one line ringing at a time,” according to the complaint.

Advertisement

The investigator also observed “almost constant foot traffic” in the store and a routinely packed drive-through.

The complaint states that on the day of the error involving the anticonvulsant medication, the pharmacist on duty was responsible for checking 194 prescriptions in a six-hour shift — about one every two minutes.

The store’s lead pharmacist told the state board that he had no control over staffing. He had complained about staffing to his district leader, but the district leader also had no power to make changes, according to the complaint.