Target of Trump has a book deal

Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine and career diplomat who during the impeachment hearings of President Trump offered a chilling account of alleged threats from Trump and his allies, has a book deal. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt confirmed Friday that it had acquired Yovanovitch’s planned memoir, currently untitled. According to the publisher, the book will trace her long career, from Mogadishu, Somalia, to Kyiv and “finally back to Washington, D.C. — where, to her dismay, she found a political system beset by many of the same challenges she had spent her career combating overseas.’’ “Yovanovitch’s book will deliver pointed reflections on the issues confronting America today, and thoughts on how we can shore up our democracy,” Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said. Financial terms were not disclosed, but two people familiar with the deal said the agreement was worth seven figures. (AP)