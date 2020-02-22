Afghanistan

US halts operations against Taliban

KABUL — The United States has ceased offensive military operations in Afghanistan against the Taliban in accordance with an agreement to reduce violence ahead of a possible peace deal, the top US military commander here announced Saturday. General Scott Miller said in Kabul that ‘‘our operations are defensive at this point. We stopped our offensive operations as part of our obligations, but we remain committed to defend our forces.’’ The weeklong reduction in violence is a precondition to a US-Taliban peace deal that both parties have said they plan to sign at the end of the month. US and Afghan officials have cautioned that the deal is fragile as there are many armed groups in Afghanistan that don’t see peace in their interest. But US officials said monitoring mechanisms in place will be able to identify whether attacks are the work of ‘‘spoilers.’’ Hours after the agreement went into effect, local security forces reported a number of clashes between government and Taliban forces. But Miller and senior Afghan officials said the violence dies not necessarily constitute a breach of the agreement. (Washington Post)