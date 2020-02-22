Afghanistan
US halts operations against Taliban
KABUL — The United States has ceased offensive military operations in Afghanistan against the Taliban in accordance with an agreement to reduce violence ahead of a possible peace deal, the top US military commander here announced Saturday. General Scott Miller said in Kabul that ‘‘our operations are defensive at this point. We stopped our offensive operations as part of our obligations, but we remain committed to defend our forces.’’ The weeklong reduction in violence is a precondition to a US-Taliban peace deal that both parties have said they plan to sign at the end of the month. US and Afghan officials have cautioned that the deal is fragile as there are many armed groups in Afghanistan that don’t see peace in their interest. But US officials said monitoring mechanisms in place will be able to identify whether attacks are the work of ‘‘spoilers.’’ Hours after the agreement went into effect, local security forces reported a number of clashes between government and Taliban forces. But Miller and senior Afghan officials said the violence dies not necessarily constitute a breach of the agreement. (Washington Post)
Advertisement
North Macedonia
47 migrants found in abandoned truck
SKOPJE — Police in North Macedonia said officers on border patrol found 47 migrants in an abandoned truck in the country’s southeast, near the borders with Bulgaria and Greece. The parked truck was discovered late Friday with the driver gone and migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iraq inside, police said Saturday. The migrants were transferred to detention centers in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje and in the southern border town of Gevgelija. They entered North Macedonia from Greece, and authorities plan to deport them back there. Police say officers intercepted a total of 1,365 migrants who entered North Macedonia illegally in the first three weeks of the year. (AP)