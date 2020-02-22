He wondered: Would scientists resort to using chisels and stone to preserve their findings? Or, perhaps, stitch them into tapestries?

In speeches, the president called global warning a hoax. He vowed to disband the Environmental Protection Agency and withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. Worse, Connelly feared the Trump administration would purge climate information from government databases.

In January 2017, days after President Trump moved into the White House, Justin Connelly was at his home in Anacortes, Wash., bemoaning the fate of scientists.

Connelly’s friend, Emily McNeill, worked in a knitting store. The two decided (along with Connelly’s then wife, Marissa) to assemble a kit of colored yarns that knitters could use to create scarves that documented local temperature changes all year.

They would access data reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which knitters would represent in colors from sunny yellow to fiery red and icy blue. Connelly and his colleagues called the endeavor the Tempestry Project and, since then, they have sold more than 1,500 kits worldwide.

“We didn’t want this data lost forever,” he said.

Temperature scarves, as they are commonly called, have more than fashion appeal. Laura Guertin, a professor of earth science at Penn State Brandywine in Media, Pa., uses hers as a teaching aid in the classroom. Last year, Erika Zambello, who works for Audubon Florida, a conservation group, began organizing volunteers to record temperature changes at US national parks.

So far, scarves have been knitted on behalf of 30 national parks, she said, including Glacier Bay and the Grand Canyon. More are on the way. Even Larry Fink, the chief executive of the investment firm BlackRock, recently wore a temperature scarf at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to call attention to the climate crisis.

“It’s a way to start a conversation about climate change that is different,” Zambello said. “Charts and graphs are fine, but they appeal to an analytic mind-set. This way you can talk about what the colors mean.”

No one can pinpoint exactly when the first temperature scarf emerged but many knitters point to the popularity of the “sky scarf” in the early 2010s.

Lea Redmond, a conceptual artist from Oakland, Calif., began knitting scarves in 2011 that reflected the weather. She did not intend it as a political statement on global warming but a reminder to appreciate nature. “It was about falling in love with the world you live in,” she said. “And if you love it, you will take care of it.”

Scientists, though, had other ideas. Quilts and blankets that track rainfall, air pollution, and temperature have been around for a while.

Ed Hawkins, a British climate scientist, came up with “warming stripes” in 2018, a series of lines of red, orange, white, and blue, which he printed on ties, leggings, and flip-flops as a visual reminder of long-term warming trends.

In 2017, Guertin was inspired to crochet temperature tapestries to share with her students after seeing a quilt on Twitter.

She brought her tapestries to a class she teaches for nonscience majors. “It was a new way of looking at climate data,” she said.

Her students seemed to relate. One student recalled playing baseball outside in winter. Guertin said the student’s memory was triggered by the unusually warm colors in the February portion of the tapestry. “I don’t even have to say anything,” she said. “They just understand.”

Guertin now crochets baby blankets for friends, chronicling the daily temperature of a newborn’s first three months. “They show them to their friends and talk about it,” she said. “I’m turning them into science educators and they don’t even know it.”

Connelly said there was another byproduct to knitting a warming world that cannot be measured: calm.

“Clearly climate change is a concern and part of the zeitgeist of anxieties today,” he said. “Knitting is a comforting and meditative way to channel all those anxieties.”