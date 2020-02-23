A California couple who were missing for about a week after a Valentine’s Day hike were rescued Saturday, two days after officials had given up hope that they would be found alive.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, were last seen at an Airbnb they were renting in Inverness, Calif., on Feb. 14. They were supposed to check out Feb. 15, which is when their belongings, including a phone, their wallets, and a car, were found at the vacation cottage, a Marin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told The Washington Post. A search by local, state, and federal agencies began Feb. 16, but the effort was reclassified as a recovery mission Thursday.