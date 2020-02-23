A new boss, Timothy Shea, had just arrived and had told them on his first day that he wanted a more lenient recommendation for Stone, and he pushed back hard when they objected, according to two people briefed on the dispute. They grew suspicious that Shea was helping his longtime friend and boss, Attorney General William Barr, soften the sentencing request to please the president.

WASHINGTON — In the days before they filed the sentencing recommendation for President Trump’s friend Roger Stone that helped plunge the Justice Department into turmoil, the prosecutors on the case felt under siege.

In an attempt to ease the strain, David Metcalf, Shea’s chief of staff, clasped his hand on the shoulder of one of the prosecutors, Aaron S.J. Zelinsky, as they passed in a hallway. But the gesture prompted a terse and sharp verbal exchange, according to three people briefed on the encounter. As word of the spat spread through the office, unfounded rumors swirled that the altercation had been physical.

Skepticism of Shea, the acting US attorney for Washington, only deepened in his 600-person office when Barr quickly intervened to recommend a lighter sentence for Stone just as the president declared on Twitter that the government was treating his friend too harshly.

Advertisement

Within a day, Zelinsky and three others quit the case, one resigning from his job entirely. Their protest engulfed the Justice Department in turmoil that could damage its treasured reputation for political independence.

Meanwhile, the federal judge who oversaw Stone’s trial and sentenced him last week to 40 months in prison dismissed as a baseless smear his demand that she be taken off the case Sunday.

“Given the absence of any factual or legal support for the motion for disqualification, the pleading appears to be nothing more than an attempt to use the Court’s docket to disseminate a statement for public consumption that has the words ‘judge’ and ‘biased’ in it,” wrote US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the District of Columbia.

Advertisement

Stone’s motion sought to disqualify Berman Jackson for referring during Thursday’s sentencing to “the jurors who served with integrity under difficult circumstances” while he is still challenging one juror as biased.

The US attorney’s office in Washington has one of the largest collections of federal prosecutors in the country. Over the decades it has handled some of the nation’s most sensitive cases, including the corruption scandal involving prominent lobbyist Jack Abramoff and the conviction of the main suspect in the 2012 Benghazi, Libya, attacks.

The Washington office, which operates separately from the main Justice Department, took over the continuing cases last year from the special counsel, Robert Mueller, after he closed his inquiry into Russia’s election interference. He found insufficient evidence to charge anyone tied to the Trump campaign with conspiring with Moscow but charged several Trump associates with other crimes, including Stone.

The tensions between the office, the Justice Department, and the White House have been simmering since at least last summer, when the office’s investigation of Andrew McCabe, a former top FBI official who the president had long targeted, began to fall apart.

Shea’s predecessor, Jessie K. Liu, a lawyer Trump had appointed to lead the office in 2017, pressed the McCabe case even after one team of prosecutors concluded that they could not win a conviction. After a second team was brought in and also failed to deliver a grand jury indictment, Liu’s relationship with Barr grew strained, people close to them said. She left the position this year, though she and Barr have both stressed to associates that her departure was amicable.

Advertisement

Still, her exit unnerved prosecutors and set off the chain of events that culminated in the current crisis, in which prosecutors in the office began to worry that Barr was intervening in sensitive cases for political reasons even as he has publicly pushed back against Trump, a rebuke the president has ignored.

Barr has denied any political motivations. But as Shea took over, the attorney general assigned outside prosecutors to reexamine politically fraught cases, including that of Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.

The string of events “suggests undue meddling by higher-ups at the Justice Department or elsewhere,” said Channing Phillips, an acting US attorney in Washington under President Barack Obama.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment for this article, which is based on interviews with nearly a dozen current and former department lawyers who have worked with the US attorney’s office in Washington and others familiar with their work. In a statement in response to questions about tensions in the office and whether he would stay, Shea said he had prepared “my whole life” for the post and called it “the ultimate job in federal law enforcement.”

He added, “You can impact people’s lives in a very meaningful way by protecting them from violent crime, hate, and terrorism.”

Advertisement

When Shea took over on Feb. 3, he knew he had inherited a series of political land mines. What he did not appear to realize was how mistrustful many of the federal prosecutors in Washington had become of the main Justice Department, and of Barr.

Their misgivings ramped up last summer, as Liu worked with prosecutors to investigate whether McCabe had lied to investigators during an administrative inquiry.

Prosecutors liked Liu in part because they felt she shielded them from political pressures, even as Trump publicly accused McCabe on Twitter of lying and misconduct. And she had a reputation for being a good soldier who had stayed on even as she was passed over for top Justice Department posts.

Shea, who comes from a family of law enforcement officers, took over the office in early February, aware that Barr and the Justice Department had been parrying demands from the president to prosecute his enemies.

But according to two people who have spoken with Shea, he did not know that some prosecutors now working for him had come to view Barr not as their chief defender from political interference but as an agent of the president’s pressure campaigns on law enforcement.

Within days of Shea’s arrival, the Stone sentencing brought tensions to a head. When Barr sent word to the trial team that he wanted less than the seven to nine years outlined in federal sentencing guidelines that they planned to recommend, the lawyers viewed the directive as a last-minute order with no legal basis.

Advertisement

They expressed frustration that they had so little time to react, according to a person who heard their complaints; most of the team’s disagreement with Shea played out through intermediaries in the office.

Ultimately, they threatened to withdraw from the case if they were pressured to file a recommendation to the judge that they disagreed with.