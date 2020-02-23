PALA MESA, Calif. — Federal investigators are sending a team to the scene of a charter bus crash crash that killed three people and injured 18 others on a rain-slicked highway near San Diego, officials said Sunday.
The bus was on Interstate 15 in Pala Mesa on Saturday when it swerved, rolled down an embankment, and landed on its roof, North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi said.
Several passengers were thrown from the bus, and one of the dead was trapped under the vehicle, Choi said. Another person who died was trapped inside, he said.
The National Transportation Safety Board said that it had dispatched a team to investigate the crash.
“There was a pretty good rainstorm around the time of the crash,” Choi said. It was too early to determine if the weather was a factor, officials said. The bus had no seat belts, according to Choi.
The wounded were taken to three hospitals with varying injuries, Choi said.
One of the patients was in critical condition, and three others suffered major injuries, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.
ASSOCIATED PRESS