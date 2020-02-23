PALA MESA, Calif. — Federal investigators are sending a team to the scene of a charter bus crash crash that killed three people and injured 18 others on a rain-slicked highway near San Diego, officials said Sunday.

The bus was on Interstate 15 in Pala Mesa on Saturday when it swerved, rolled down an embankment, and landed on its roof, North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi said.

Several passengers were thrown from the bus, and one of the dead was trapped under the vehicle, Choi said. Another person who died was trapped inside, he said.