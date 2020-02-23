Trump’s tweet comes more than a week after the intelligence official, Shelby Pierson, told members of Schiff’s committee during a bipartisan briefing that Russia has ‘‘developed a preference’’ for Trump and views his administration as more favorable to its interests, according to people who were briefed on the comments and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.

‘‘Somebody please tell incompetent (thanks for my high poll numbers) & corrupt politician Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff to stop leaking Classified information or, even worse, made up information, to the Fake News Media,’’ Trump tweeted. ‘‘Someday he will be caught, & that will be a very unpleasant experience!’’

President Trump on Sunday made a veiled threat toward House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, claiming that the California Democrat had leaked information from a classified briefing in which a senior US intelligence official told lawmakers that Russia wants to see Trump reelected.

Trump became angry after learning of Pierson’s remarks and told acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire and another intelligence official that they were being ‘‘played,’’ a senior White House official told the Washington Post. Trump later announced that he was replacing Maguire with a vocal loyalist, Richard Grenell, the US ambassador to Germany.

During the briefing, Pierson also described other steps Russia is taking, including assistance to the presidential campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, according to people familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

In another tweet Sunday, Trump jokingly suggested that former special counsel Robert Mueller III, who led a lengthy investigation into Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 campaign, should be dispatched to investigate the claims that Russia is seeking to help Sanders win the Democratic nomination.

‘‘Are any Democrat operatives, the DNC, or Crooked Hillary Clinton, blaming Russia, Russia, Russia for the Bernie Sanders win in Nevada,’’ Trump said. ‘‘If so I suggest calling Bob Mueller & the 13 Angry Democrats to do a new Mueller Report, Democrat Edition. Bob will get to the bottom of it!’’

Trump maintained in an exchange with reporters outside the White House earlier Sunday that he had not been briefed about any Russian interference efforts. He blamed Schiff and said there should be an investigation into the source of the leak.

Schiff responded with a tweet in which he addressed the president directly. ‘‘You welcomed Russian help in 2016, tried to coerce Ukraine’s help in 2019, and won’t protect our elections in 2020,’’ Schiff said. ‘‘Now you fired your intel chief for briefing Congress about it. You’ve betrayed America. Again.’’

Judge denies Stone’s effort to disqualify her

The federal judge who oversaw Roger Stone’s trial and sentenced him last week to 40 months in prison dismissed as a baseless smear his demand that she be taken off the case Sunday.

‘‘Given the absence of any factual or legal support for the motion for disqualification, the pleading appears to be nothing more than an attempt to use the Court’s docket to disseminate a statement for public consumption that has the words ‘judge’ and ‘biased’ in it,’’ wrote US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the District of Columbia.

Stone’s motion sought to disqualify Berman Jackson for referring during Thursday’s sentencing to ‘‘the jurors who served with integrity under difficult circumstances’’ while he is still challenging one juror as biased.

Berman Jackson wrote that she ‘‘took each issue raised by [Stone] seriously . . . ruled with care and impartiality . . . granted important evidentiary motions in his favor . . . and . . . repeatedly resolved bond issues in his favor, even after he took to social media to intimidate the Court, after he violated conditions imposed by the Court, after he was convicted at trial, and after he was sentenced to a term of incarceration.’’

That term, she noted, was significantly less than called for under sentencing guidelines.

Stone’s motion regarding the juror remains sealed, but the record indicates that it is his second attempt to argue for a new trial on grounds that jurors were biased against him. Berman Jackson has already denied his first such motion, saying there was no evidence that a juror was biased merely because she was a lawyer with the IRS. Trump has repeatedly attacked the forewoman of the jury, who ran for Congress as a Democrat. The second motion, Berman Jackson said, specifically ‘‘raised questions about a juror’s written questionnaire and sworn answers during individual voir dire.’’

Washington Post